Fitch Affirms Realkredit Capital Centre T at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Realkredit Danmark's (Realkredit) Capital Centre T covered bonds at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook. The rating action follows the issuance of covered bonds incorporating the changes in the Danish legislation earlier this year. The amended Danish covered bond legislation applies a mandatory maturity extension to the covered bonds issued after March 2014, which have a shorter maturity than underlying loans. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Realkredit's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the 11.5% overcollateralisation (OC), which provides more protection than the 11% breakeven OC for the rating. The new Danish legislation introduces mandatory maturity extensions for Danish mortgage bonds that are secured by mortgage loans with longer maturities than the bonds. The extension can be triggered upon two events: i) if a refinancing auction fails for all bonds or ii) if the interest on the mortgage bonds rises by more than 5 percentage points within a year (only for bonds with an original maturity of up to 2 years). Between March 2014 and January 2015, the changes only apply to one-year bonds, after which they will apply to bonds with longer maturities as well. The maturity extension addresses the reliance of the issuer to refinance on highly concentrated refinancing dates in order to repay the covered bonds. In Fitch's analysis, this liquidity risk is captured by restricting the liquidity gap and systemic risk component of the D-Cap to 2 (high risk), which is also the weakest link for Realkredit's Capital Centre T D-Cap. Until all bonds issued prior to April 2014 have matured, the Capital Centre T will contain bonds with and without the extendible feature. Investors would have to rely heavily on the alternative manager to allocate the available funds should the issuer default, as this is not clearly outlined in the legislation for this interim period. Fitch expects that by 2017 less than 10% of the bonds in Capital Centre T will not have the extension feature. Once the bonds have the extension feature, then upon the trigger of maturity extensions, the impacted covered bonds would effectively become pass-through bonds, mitigating the need to sell assets to meet the principal due at the bonds at their maturity dates. Fitch will reassess the liquidity gap and systemic risk D-Cap component once the majority of the bonds within the capital centre have the extension feature. RATING SENSITIVITIES The covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Realkredit's IDR was downgraded by one notch or more; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one category or more; or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis fell below 11%. Contact: Primary Analyst Iva Detelinova Analyst +44 20 3530 1663 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' dated 23 January 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds' dated 22 May 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.