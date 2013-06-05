Fitch Affirms Realkredit Danmark at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based Realkredit Danmark's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VIABILITY RATING Realkredit Danmark's strong Danish franchise, as the second-largest mortgage lender, solid capitalisation and good asset quality drive the ratings. They also factor in its monoline business model and wholesale funding reliance, although the latter is mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic funding market Fitch expects performance in 2013 to improve slightly, primarily driven by higher lending margins, although the bank faces headwinds from continued low transaction volumes. Realkredit Danmark's profitability is moderate, in single digits, which reflects its business model of providing low-risk mortgages in Denmark. However, Fitch expects the currently elevated loan impairment charges to remain easily manageable through earnings. Realkredit Danmark's asset quality is good, and its loan book is exclusively mortgages. The drop of around 25% in Danish house prices since the 2007 peak has increased the level of impaired loans, although Fitch expects any further, currently unexpected, deterioration to be more moderate. Realkredit Danmark is entirely wholesale funded, largely by issuance of Danish mortgage bonds. Similar to its domestic peers, around half of Realkredit Danmark's bonds mature within one year to match the duration of the bond with the underlying mortgage. Generally such a dependence on short-term wholesale funding would suggest a lower rating. However, the nuances of the Danish mortgage bond market are an important mitigating factor for this risk. Fitch expects demand for Danish mortgage bonds to remain strong in light of the need from predominantly domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high quality, securities in domestic currency. This is reinforced by the relatively limited outstanding volume of Danish government bonds. Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity portfolio to mitigate any refinancing risk is key to the bank's ratings. Realkredit Danmark's capital ratios compare well with peers. While risk-based capital ratios are boosted by relatively low risk weights on mortgages, leverage is more in line with similarly rated banks. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Realkredit Danmark will preserve its strong capitalisation while not increasing its risk profile, combined with its expectation that the bank will maintain good, continuous access to funding markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS ANDVIABILITY RATING The mortgage company's IDRs and VR are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around Realkredit Danmark's ability to access wholesale funding markets. An upgrade is unlikely given the monoline business model and already high ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if Realkredit Danmark was unable to competitively access wholesale funding markets, or if it increased its reliance on foreign investors that may be less stable in times of stress. In addition, a significant increased proportion of shorter interest rate reset mortgages could be rating negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Realkredit Danmark's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Danish authorities if required. This is driven by Realkredit Danmark's domestic importance, and the significance of the mortgage bond market in Denmark. The agency also believes Realkredit Danmark's owner, Danske Bank (Danske; A/Stable), would have an extremely high willingness to provide support to Realkredit Danmark, although given the relative size and likely correlation in a stressed scenario, Danske's ability to do so might be limited. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Danish authorities to provide timely support to the bank. Any impact on the ratings of the Danish mortgage bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark will be communicated separately. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria,' dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 