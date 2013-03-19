RPT-Fitch affirms Red Electrica at 'A-', outlook negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 19 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A.’s (Red Electrica) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘A-'. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at ‘F2’. The Outlook is Negative. Red Electrica’s ratings are constrained by the sovereign, largely due to a lack of geographical diversification. The issuer’s credit profile is supported by its low business risk as the natural monopoly electricity transmission owner and operator in Spain and predictability of its regulated earnings with minimal exposure to volume and price risks. KEY RATING DRIVERS -Ratings Constrained The issuer’s IDR remains constrained by the Kingdom of Spain’s (‘BBB’/Negative) sovereign rating. According to Fitch’s approach, primarily domestic issuers in the eurozone can be rated up to two notches above their sovereign, if the sovereign rating is in the ‘A-’ to ‘BB+’ range. Red Electrica generates the bulk of its earnings (around 98% in 2012) in Spain. The Negative Outlook is linked with that on the sovereign rating and indicates downside rating’s potential in the event of a sovereign downgrade. -Increased Regulatory Risk The regulator has approved several measures in 2012 in order to solve the future generation of tariff deficits including a one year delay of the remuneration for new assets put in place by Red Electrica and a EUR45m adjustment for 2012 to the earnings derived from assets put in operation before 2008. Additionally, it has approved a shift in indexation from overall CPI to core CPI (excluding food and energy at constant taxes) for 2013’s remuneration and onwards. The impact of the approved measures is a EUR240m cash flow generation reduction mainly impacting working capital dynamics. Given the current constrain of the issuer’s ratings we estimate the impact as limited for its credit profile. However, Fitch continues to see the Spanish regulatory environment as weakening following the approval of these new measures, despite the commendable intention of the government to reduce the tariff deficit, as it provides further evidence of political interference in the sector. -Stronger Unconstrained Profile Fitch views Red Electrica’s unconstrained credit profile as commensurate with an ‘A’ IDR reflecting the low business risk profile and the current credit metrics. The issuer will invest a lower amount of capex (around EUR550m-EUR600m per annum) in 2013-2017 compared with EUR800m per annum included previously. Additionally, the maintenance of the dividend payout ratio at 65% of net income will support Red Electrica’s financial flexibility as we expect free cash flow (FCF) to remain neutral for the next four years. -Senior Unsecured Notch Uplift The additional notch above the IDR applied to the debt instruments of utilities with a large portion of regulated income, reflecting higher anticipated recoveries in the event of default, is not applied if that uplift would exceed the sovereign’s foreign currency ratings. Instead, the senior unsecured debt rating is re-aligned with the utilities’ IDR. Fitch believes that the traditionally higher rates of recovery for utilities’ debt are less predictable in a distressed sovereign environment than in the case of an idiosyncratic default of a single utility. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. Future developments that may nonetheless potentially lead to a positive rating action include: - A positive rating action on Spain would lead to a positive rating action for Red Electrica, assuming their current unconstrained profile remains unchanged. Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - A negative rating action on the sovereign would likely be replicated for the ratings of Red Electrica given its limited geographical diversification. - Should the sovereign remain unchanged, an increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage to around 5.5x or above and/or FFO interest coverage around 3.5x or below both on a sustained basis would lead to a downgrade of the ratings. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Red Electrica’s liquidity position, with EUR40m of cash and equivalents and EUR1.2bn of undrawn credit facilities as of December 2012 plus the proceeds from the EUR400m bond issued in January 2013, covers debt maturities for the next 24 months. Fitch anticipates Red Electrica’s free cash flow to be neutral (having been historically negative) given the significant reduction in capex and maintenance of the dividend payout at 65%.