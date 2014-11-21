Fitch Affirms Region of Mazowieckie at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish Region of Mazowieckie's (Mazowieckie) Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB', Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+' and the National Long-term Rating at 'A+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Mazowieckie's EUR50m and EUR32m bonds at Long-term foreign currency rating 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's opinion that the region's capacity for the repayment of its financial obligations, including full debt service, is adequate. The ratings also take into account the potential for debt at end-2014 to be lower than our projections and our view that debt will decline in 2015. The ratings further reflect a recent change in law that will result in a significant reduction in the region's contribution under the equalisation mechanism in 2015, reducing pressure on the region's liquidity. Negatively the ratings take into account the pressure on the region's budget resulting from a potential increase in indirect risk. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that the region's financial and liquidity profile has yet to stabilise. This is due to unresolved contributions for October-December 2014 under the equalisation mechanism and also the region's claims to claw back the excess contributions made under the equalisation mechanism in 2013. According to the administration Mazowieckie contributed PLN288m in excess under the equalisation mechanism for 2013-2014, leading the region to drop the payments for October-December 2014. This decision was based on the ruling of the Regional Administrative Court in Warsaw of September 2014 that the region did not have to pay the outstanding equalisation payments for 2013. It also said that the contributions to be made to the state budget should not exceed 30% of the region's revenue from personal income (PIT) and corporate income (CIT) tax. The Finance Ministry has submitted a motion to the Supreme Administrative Court to annul this ruling, which could result in the region having to pay the full amount to the equalisation mechanism for 2014, i.e. PLN182m. Fitch base case forecasts an operating balance of around PLN100m in 2014, after assuming full contribution under the equalisation mechanism for 2014. Operating performance will be driven by better-than-budgeted CIT revenue, as well as by current spending restraint imposed by the precautionary programme. The implementation of the precautionary programme for 2014-2019 was necessary to obtain a state budget loan. The region's operating balance in 2014 is expected to exceed annual debt service of PLN87m. We forecast the operating balance will rise above PLN300m in 2015, the highest in five years. This is based on an estimated lower contribution under the equalisation mechanism following a recently amended law, and on a continuation of the current spending discipline. According to the law of 23 October 2014 amending the Local Government Revenue Act the region need only pay PLN213m less of contribution under the equalisation mechanism for 2015 than the amount calculated under the existing rule. This translates into about 11% opex savings. The operating balance should sufficiently cover a projected full service debt of PLN150m for 2015. We forecast that the region's debt would total PLN1.6bn at end-2014, which will be lower than budgeted by PLN153m due to the non-utilisation of a state budget loan. The administration has withdrawn the application for the loan following its decision not to pay the October-December 2014 contributions under the equalisation mechanism. For 2015, debt will decrease as the region has no plans to incur new debt or to refinance existing debt. In addition, the region currently has no outstanding debt under the short-term line of credit limit of PLN300m, which is credit-positive. Fitch expects the region to continue to provide financial support for independent public healthcare entities (sp zoz), which suffers from a weak financial position. In addition, the healthcare units operated as private limited-liability companies plan to incur up to PLN170m debt in 2015 (2013: PLN27m) to restructure liabilities and finance investments. Such debt could put further pressure on the region's budget. Similarly, pressure can stem also from the increasing debt of regional companies, which may amount to PLN895m in 2015 (2013: PLN633m), mainly due to the purchase of rolling stock by railway companies. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the region demonstrates its ability to cover its annual debt service (principal and interest) fully with its operating balance on a sustained basis and if direct and indirect debt remains within Fitch's projections. Mazowieckie's ratings could be downgraded if the region's operating balance fails to fully cover debt service obligations. A downgrade could also be triggered if the region's direct debt increases to more than 90% of current revenue (2013: 70%). KEY ASSUMPTIONS The region's precautionary programme 2014-2019 will be maintained. Legal changes to the equalisation mechanism will significantly reduce pressure on the region from 2015. Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Committee Chair Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.