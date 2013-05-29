RPT-Fitch Affirms Region of Mazowieckie; Outlook Negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Mazowieckie’s (Mazowieckie) Long-term foreign currency rating at ‘BBB+', Long-term local currency rating at ‘A-’ and Long-term National rating at ‘AA(pol)'. The Outlook on all ratings is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Mazowieckie’s EUR50m and EUR32m bonds’ Long-term foreign currency rating at ‘BBB+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The region’s ratings reflect the expected slight improvement in operating performance in 2013-2015 if the declared by the region’s management current spending rationalisation measures bring positive results, supported by the wealthy local economy. Higher operating balance would not only back the increased debt service and support the intended reduction in direct debt but also increase the region’s financial flexibility and resistance to economic cycles.

The Outlook reflects the region’s currently weak liquidity and the need of a sustainable budgetary discipline to make it recover. As direct debt approaches the legal borrowing limit the region has currently little room to support additional financing needs, among others the needs of the independent public health care units (spzoz). From 2013 Mazowieckie is obliged to cover the spzoz’s annual losses or to adopt a resolution concerning a change of organizational and legal form or concerning liquidation of the spzoz.

The region’s financial situation is affected by the equalization payment to the state budget (so called janosikowe) constituting on average 40% of tax revenues or 35% of opex.

Fitch expects only a small recovery of the region’s liquidity in 2013-2015. Mazowieckie may support its liquidity needs utilising the external liquidity line of PLN300m. The liquidity recovery and stabilisation of average cash balances above PLN100m per month could be rating positive.

Fitch assumes the region’s debt will stabilise at PLN1.47bn in 2013. Until 2015, it may decrease to about PLN1.28bn, as the management’s policy is to reduce debt. Debt service may not exceed moderate 50% of the operating balance in 2013-2015 and the debt coverage ratio may improve to about five years in 2015, i.e. below the debt average maturity. Half of Mazowieckie’s debt bears FX risk albeit counterbalanced by the 15% cushion for FX rate changes included in the debt calculation.

The health care sector’s financial situation is very weak. End-2012 its aggregated debt and overdue liabilities exceeded PLN200m. Fitch expects that the region will be forced to assist the sector financially in the medium term with the burden for its budget not lower than in 2012. Consequently Mazowieckie provided loans of PLN6.5m (totalling PLN72m; part is non-refundable), had PLN61m sureties issued (total PLN113m) and injected equity of PLN6m in 2012. As a one-off, it took over bank debt amounting to PLN85m from one hospital that was transformed into a limited liability company.

Indirect risk may grow by about PLN230m to PLN1bn in 2015 most due to the financing of rolling stock by the region’s two railway companies. It may put increasing pressure on the region’s budget, as Mazowieckie supports the companies mainly through on-going payments for the transport service (2013: PLN270m), including amortization and the financial cost of the capex finance. The refinancing risk of the EUR100m notes issued by Koleje Mazowieckie-KM Sp. z o.o. maturing in 2016 may also put pressure on Mazowieckie’s budget.

Mazowieckie has 5.3 million inhabitants and is Poland’s richest region. In 2010 Mazowieckie’s gross regional product accounted for 22.3% of Poland’s GDP.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Region of Mazowieckie’s ratings could be downgraded if operating balance becomes insufficient to cover debt service as a result of the failure in cost rationalisation measures and of the lack of a stringent budgetary discipline. If Mazowieckie’s liquidity improves and the restructuring of the health care sector proceeds positively, releasing the region from significant additional financial support the rating’s Outlook could be revised to Stable.