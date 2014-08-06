Fitch Affirms Remy Cointreau SA at 'BB+', Withdraw Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed French alcoholic beverage group Remy Cointreau SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as Remy Cointreau SA has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Accordingly Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Remy Cointreau SA. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the group's sharper-than-expected deterioration in its credit metrics in the financial year ended March 2014, due to a combination of lower profitability, weaker cash flow generation and net debt increase. Given an uncertain cognac market recovery and the still high investments required by the group's liqueurs & spirits category, Fitch expects profitability, free cash flow and leverage to only slowly recover from their FY14 levels over the next three years. Remy's liquidity is adequate due to a EUR225m revolving credit facility (EUR148m drawn as of FYE14), EUR186m of cash and cash-like instruments and limited debt redemptions due in FY15. Additional flexibility is provided by a EUR75m receivable facility from Europeenne de Participation Industrielle due in 2017. Contact: Principal Analyst Anne Porte Associate Director +33 44 29 91 36 Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6 Milan 20123 Committee Chair Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 28 May 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.