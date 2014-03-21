Fitch Affirms RenCap at 'B', Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Renaissance Financial Holdings Limited's (the holding company of the Russia-headquartered investment banking group known as RenCap) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING The affirmation reflects Rencap's progress in disposal of its non-core assets, stabilisation of performance and benefits from support already provided to the company, and potentially available in the future, from its majority owner Onexim Group (Onexim). The Negative Outlook reflects risks to the credit profile from the challenging operating environment and/or potential weakening of customer confidence, which could put a strain on liquidity. Capitalisation is also weak, given still sizable related party exposures and non-core assets. Liquidity is currently reasonable, but there are potential risks. The put option on a USD255m Eurobond (remaining outstanding amount) in April 2014 is by itself of moderate concern, because RenCap currently has about USD280m of non-encumbered cash, plans to recover one related party exposure for USD245m and/or may also receive additional funding from Onexim. However, liquidity is also vulnerable to shocks on the equity market, as most operations on both sides of the balance sheet are collateralised with equities. A potential sharp and quick market drop (a protracted fall, even if large, would be less of an issue) could create a net cash outflow, because there could be a short-term gap (usually one to two days, according to management) between the time when the company needs to post additional collateral on margin calls to market providers of repo funding and the time when it receives additional collateral under reverse repo and margin lending from its clients. Fitch estimates the current liquidity buffer would allow RenCap to withstand a significant one-time drop of the stock market of about 20%, but this resistance could decrease if some liquidity is spent on the Eurobond repayment and not replenished. Another possible challenge to liquidity stems from potentially increased risk aversion with respect to Russia on the part of global financial institutions, currently comprising about half of RenCap's repo funding. If some of these counterparties close limits, this could force RenCap to seek alternative providers of funding and/or unwind its reverse repo facilities and margin lending. The flexibility to unwind is significant, but nevertheless limited (Fitch estimates at most to about 80% of total repo funding) due to some of the repo funding being used to fund legacy non-core assets, related party exposure and potentially some less liquid client exposures. As a mitigant, some support may come from Onexim, which already provided about USD350m of emergency support in 4Q12, which comprised long-term loans and repoable assets and helped to restore client and counterparty confidence by supportive public statements. Onexim continues to express its commitment to RenCap and provides business to the firm engaging RenCap as an advisor in the group's major transactions. At the same time, there is still some uncertainty about Onexim's propensity to support over the long term and in all circumstances. Fitch views positively RenCap's progress in disposal of its non-core assets. In 2013, RenCap sold illiquid investments (including forestry assets, African banks shares and some other assets) for around their book value of USD214m. The remaining legacy investments of USD223m in a Ukrainian agro-holding and USD46m in Kenyan land will likely be more difficult to dispose in the medium term. The Ukrainian asset may also be a source of negative revaluation in case of prolonged economic recession in Ukraine. Profitability is weak, but positively the company managed to break even in 2013 even after restructuring provisions and non-core items. RenCap's revenue base benefited from an increase in advisory fees generated by several large projects some of which are brought in by Onexim. Operating costs decreased by about 30% mainly due to staff reduction. Market risk relating to potential proprietary trading is modest, as RenCap has scaled down these operations, also reflected in low VaR (USD10m) and zero net exposure for delta portfolios. Capitalisation is weak, considering significant USD1.1bn exposure to an immediate parent entity Renaissance Capital Investments Limited (RCIL) and its affiliate, and the remaining USD269m non-core investments. This compares with equity of USD584m at end-2013. RCIL is fully owned by Onexim and is a holding company, which owns 100% of RenCap and an 85% share of RenCredit, a Russian consumer finance bank. RenCap may recover USD245m from RCIL's affiliate in case of need, while Fitch believes that the unwinding of the remaining RCIL exposure will ultimately require the sale of RenCredit. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING A significant liquidity squeeze, if not remedied in a timely manner, could result in a downgrade. If RenCap makes sizable operating losses which erode capital and could potentially weaken the propensity of Onexim to stand behind the company, the ratings could also be downgraded. If the company continues to generate sustainable positive operating results and risks to liquidity subside, the Outlook could be revised to Stable. Further progress with the sale of non-core assets would also be rating positive, as would be support for the company's capitalisation, either through further equity injections or repayment of RCIL's debt to RenCap. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating of Renaissance Securities Trading Limited: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4' 