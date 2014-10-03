Fitch Affirms Rennes Metropole at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed French Metropolitan Community of Rennes' (also known as Rennes Metropole, RM) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. This affirmation is based on RM's continued solid performance, low debt, a robust socio-economic profile and skilled management of its finances. The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations of a significant, but manageable, increase in debt in the coming years due to the construction of a new metro line. The Stable Outlook reflects RM's capacity to maintain its sound budgetary performance over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch estimates that the operating balance will remain sound in the medium term, averaging 29% of operating revenue between 2014 and 2017. An expected decline in state transfers should be compensated by dynamic taxes (+3.9% per year on average, including tax hikes) and control over general spending and staff costs. The construction of a second metro line scheduled for completion in 2018-2019 should bring capital expenditure to an average EUR363m per year in the medium term, from EUR132m in 2009-2013. RM's self-financing capacity of capital expenditure, after debt repayment, could therefore decline to 55% during this period, from 99% in 2013. The administration aims to ensure a minimum self-financing of the metro line construction costs of about 60% (including co-funding), by using its large reserves and maintaining large current margins over the medium term. According to our base case scenario, debt would increase to 122% of current revenue in 2017 from 20.3% at end-2013. Debt coverage (direct debt to current balance) could weaken to 4.9 years from a strong 0.7 year at end-2013. This will result from higher capital expenditure, while the current margin should remain comfortable. Fitch points to RM's positive track record for its first metro line in 1997-2002, which demonstrated tight control of indebtedness and subsequent rapid de-leveraging. Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and cash surplus of EUR157m accumulated at end-2013, which was sufficient to cover debt servicing by 15x (or 1.9x direct debt stock). As the cash surplus is likely to be deployed for partly financing RM's capital expenditure programme, the administration is considering setting up a CP programme with back-up liquidity lines. Net overall risk was high at 165% of current revenue at end-2013 (up from 105% in 2009), mainly due to an increase in the guaranteed debt stock (EUR746m end-2013). Fitch considers it as low-risk as it comprises long-term regulated loans extended to state-monitored social housing entities. Debt of public sector entities is low at EUR12.9m or 3% of current revenue. RM benefits from a stable political framework and sound governance, with a high level of integration with the inner city of Rennes (AA/Stable/F1+). We believe RM's ability to implement its medium-term financial strategy is underpinned by its skilled administration and prudent financial management. Despite a challenging overhaul of the industrial sector, RM's economy remains dynamic, well diversified, and enjoys a structurally below-average unemployment rate. Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young, highly qualified population, low real-estate prices and strong public infrastructure. 