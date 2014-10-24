Fitch Affirms Republic of Komi at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Republic of Komi's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+', its National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative. The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at Long-term local currency 'BB+' and National Long-term 'AA(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the Republic of Komi's strong economy with wealth indicators well above national averages, low contingent liabilities and moderate debt. However, the ratings also take into account weakened budgetary performance and pressure on expenditure. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of continued pressure on expenditure due to the federal government's election pledges and slow revenue growth resulting from economic slowdown and current geopolitical uncertainty. This will result in more borrowings in the medium term to cover budget deficits. Komi's budgetary performance deteriorated in 2013 to sharply below historical levels. The operating balance turned to a negative 7% of operating revenue, compared with an average operating surplus of 12% for 2008-2012. Overall deficit widened to a sizable 24% of total revenue, leading to a depletion of the republic's historically high liquidity and almost a doubling of debt. The weak operating performance was due to a sharp fall in corporate income tax (CIT) and the federal government's decision to align public sector salaries with Komi's fairly high average salary. Fitch expects operating surpluses at about 5%-6% of operating revenue in 2014-2016. Direct risk will grow to about 50% of current revenue by 2016, while debt coverage will remain weak in the medium term. Komi's direct risk increased to 37% of current revenue at end-2013, from 21% a year earlier. The republic's indebtedness is still moderate compared with international peers. The republic depleted its historically strong cash reserves during 2013. Although its liquidity improved to RUB8.5bn as of 1 September 2014 from RUB0.9bn at end-2013, this was mostly due to RUB10.1bn of bonds issued in June 2014. Komi has low refinancing risk in 2014 at RUB0.2bn, but faces refinancing peaks of RUB10.9bn in 2015 and RUB9.7bn in 2016. However, Fitch does not expect Komi to face difficulties in accessing debt markets or rolling over its existing loans with Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative). Komi's gross regional product per capita (GRP) in 2012 exceeded the national median by more than 2x while average salary in December 2013 exceeded the national median by more than 50%. Fitch expects Komi's GRP to expand at about 0.5%-1% annually in 2014-2016. The strong economy is weighted towards the natural resources sector, leading to high tax concentration. The top two taxpayers - OAO LukOil (BBB/Negative) and OAO Gazprom (BBB/Negative) - together contributed 25% of total tax revenue in 2013. Harsh climate and the republic's remote location from major markets hinder investments in industries outside natural resources. Komi's creditworthiness remains constrained by the institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government. RATING SENSITIVITIES Growth of direct risk to above 50% of current revenue, coupled with consistently weak budgetary performance resulting in operating balances insufficient for debt service and a reduced capacity to obtain affordable funding for its debt refinancing needs, will lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 80 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 87 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 