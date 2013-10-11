RPT-Fitch Affirms Road King Infrastructure at 'BB-'; Withdraws Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Rating has affirmed Road King Infrastructure Ltd’s (Road King) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BB-’ with Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Improving scale in property development: Road King achieved contracted sales of CNY9.5bn in 2012 and CNY9.4bn in January-September 2013. This is expected to rise to CNY12bn for the whole of 2013. The improved sales alone are not enough to raise Road King’s IDR, though. The company has been investing in the property development business, and the larger scale brings cost benefits and diversification in its land bank.

Healthy leverage and liquidity: The company maintains healthy leverage of net debt/adjusted inventory at 31% as of end-H113. Based on its conservative financial management and business expansion plan, Fitch expects the company to keep its leverage stable with net debt/adjusted inventory below 35% over the next two years.

Limited growth of toll road business: Road King receives a stable stream of cash from the toll road segment, which is enough to cover over 50% of the company annual cash interest expenses into 2015, and support investment in its property development business. While the growth of cash distribution from the toll road business is expected to be limited in the next 18 months, the recurrent cash inflow is still of a sufficient size to give Road King the financial strength and flexibility to support its current ratings.