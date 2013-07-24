Fitch Affirms Rothschild & Cie Banque at 'A'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rothschild & Cie Banque's (RCB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. KEY RATING DRIVERS -VR AND IDRS RCB's ratings are driven by its standalone credit profile, as reflected in the VR, which is based on RCB's excellent advisory position in France, low risk profile, strong (albeit weakened in 2012) profitability and healthy capital ratios. The VR also factors in its modest size, relatively narrow product offering and concentrated business in France. RCB remains a market leader in mid-cap M&A business in France, thanks to the strong expertise of the bank's experienced executives, and its solid network of contacts. Fitch views RCB's independence as an important competitive advantage, which helps withstand the competition from global investment banks. RCB has very low risk appetite. The Rothschild family's personal wealth can be accessed to cover the bank's liabilities, which is a strong incentive to maintain a low risk profile. RCB's balance sheet is low-risk and very liquid. RCB takes no proprietary positions, and market risk is minimal. RCB's capital base is sufficient, given its low risk profile, despite being low in absolute terms. RCB has no financial debt (i.e. excluding deposits) and only minimal pay-out requirements. RCB is fully-controlled by Paris-Orleans (PO), a listed financial company regulated by the French banking authority and 57%-owned by the French and English Rothschild family. PO's control has led to more unified supervision of the Rothschild family's banking interests. Fitch considers this as an improvement given the importance of avoiding reputational damage to the business model and the Rothschild name. Fitch also views the involvement of unlimited partners in the decision-making and oversight processes to be aligned with the interests of creditors and therefore not a negative rating driver. RCB's profitability has proved relatively sustainable even during depressed business cycles. Nevertheless, the difficult operating environment translated in declining M&A business volume and operating profit in 2012. Asset management, which is the second key revenue-contributing pillar for RCB, suffered from deposits outflows in 2012. However, operating ROOA and ROAE profit remained strong in 2012 and Q113, a trend which Fitch expects to continue in 2013. RCB's ability to adjust its cost base to revenue to remain profitable and generate solid cash flow is a crucial factor for its rating and will be closely monitored by Fitch. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS Fitch views RCB's size and business concentration as constraints to upside potential for its ratings. Conversely, any tarnishing of the Rothschild reputation and loss of franchise would put negative pressure on RCB's ratings. In addition, lower revenue diversification, for example linked to further material outflows of asset under management, or failure to address shrinking revenue by adjusting costs could have negative implications for the ratings. Moreover, RCB's ratings would be sensitive to a lower rating of its sister bank (N M Rothschild & Sons Limited, BBB+/Stable), as this could potentially weigh on RCB's capital ratios. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING The bank's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that any external support to RCB, if needed, would be uncertain. RCB would look to PO or its shareholders for support if needed. Fitch believes that it is the Rothschild family's priority to uphold the reputation of all family companies and that resources would be made available to support RCB, to the best of the family's ability, should the need arise. However, in Fitch's opinion, such external support cannot be relied upon given the difficulties associated with evaluating private family fortunes. In addition, Fitch views support from French authorities as unlikely. The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to Fitch's capacity to assess PO's ability to provide timely support to RCB, which is not expected in the near term. 