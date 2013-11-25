RPT-Fitch affirms Royal Dutch Shell at 'AA'; outlook stable

Nov 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal Dutch Shell plc’s (Shell) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AA’. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

Shell’s strong investment-grade rating is driven by its dominant position in the global oil and gas market. The company continues to deliver on its business strategy first outlined in early 2010. For example, Shell has started up several new projects - one of the most significant being the Pearl gas-to-liquids project in Qatar. Fitch expects the business profile will be driven by opportunities in global integrated gas (Pluto LNG) and Asia-Pacific markets.

Controlling project costs will also be an important factor that will likely influence the company’s financial profile. Maintaining a ratio of capex to cash flow from operations (CFO) of around 0.5x would support the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Steady Upstream Production

The stability of Royal Dutch/Shell Group’s (RDS) production is supported by its integrated gas model. Since 2008, total production has increased by 1% (excluding equity affiliates) while gas production is up by 8.7% and liquid production is down by 5%. RDS is the only European oil major to exceed its 2008 production level; BP’s (A/Stable) production is down by 21% while ENI (A+/Stable) and Total (AA/Stable) are down by 8% and 13% respectively.

Its strategic shift to more than 50% upstream natural gas production, which is more volatile and seasonal in nature, could present potential challenges to the company’s integrated business profile in the long term.

Improving Financial Profile

Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage decreased to 1.1x in 2012 from a high of 1.7x in 2010 as a result of debt repayment. As of end-3Q13 Shell repaid USD7.3bn since 2010. The introduction of a scrip dividend programme in 2010 has also improved Shell’s financial flexibility to fund its investment cash outflow under Fitch’s forecast horizon. Fitch expects FFO adjusted net leverage to be 1.2x in 2015.

Projects Support Credit Profile

Shell’s strong credit profile is supported by an array of new projects that came on stream in 2012 or are due in the next 18-24 months. Shell announced USD10bn worth of acquisitions in 2013, including a USD4.4bn cash consideration of Repsol’s LNG business and USD1.4bn for a 20% partnership in the Brazil Libra field. Fitch believes Shell has ample cash to support these acquisitions without incurring more debt.

Volatile Downstream Operating Environment

Downstream earnings were down by 6% at end-3Q13 on a year-to-date basis due to significantly lower realised refining margins. However, Shell’s downstream earnings were helped by lower operating expenses and the contribution of the Raizen joint venture in Brazil. Fitch expects continued difficulty in the low-margin European refining segment over the short- to medium-term despite recent strong performance from chemicals and retail oil products.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Increased global market share, especially in LNG

- Positive free cash flow (FCF) generation (year to date FCF is USD2.5bn under Fitch’s calculation) on a sustained basis

- FFO-adjusted net leverage consistently at around 0.5x

- Capex to CFO of around 50%

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Project delays extending the time to cash generation

- Volatile financial profile with FFO adjusted net leverage greater than 1x

- Negative FCF

- Capex to CFO of greater than 100%

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

As of 3Q13 Shell held cash on its balance sheet of USD14.3bn and had an undrawn committed credit facility of USD5.1bn (more than adequate to cover USD5.1bn of short-term maturities in 3Q13). Shell has further external sources of liquidity in the form of two USD10bn commercial paper programmes (unused at end-2012), an unlimited US shelf registration programme and a USD25bn euro medium-term note programme (USD14.7bn unused at end-2012).

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

Royal Dutch Shell plc

- Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at ‘AA’

Royal Dutch/Shell Group

- Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at ‘AA’

Shell International Finance

- Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at ‘AA’