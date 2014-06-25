Fitch Affirms Royal London Cash Plus Fund at 'AAA'/'V1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Royal London Bond Funds ICVC - Royal London Cash Plus Fund here LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Royal London Cash Plus Fund's Credit Rating at 'AAA' and Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1'. The fund is advised by Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), and is a sub-fund of the UK domiciled OEIC, Royal London Bond Funds ICVC. KEY RATING DRIVERS The fund's Credit Rating reflects the distribution of ratings, the credit quality, and the fairly short-term maturity of the portfolio. The rating also recognises the investment advisor's capabilities and resources. The Volatility Rating reflects the fund's fairly low sensitivity to market risk factors such as interest rate and spread risks. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY The credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets, combined with the fairly short maturity of assets, is consistent with a 'AAA' bond fund Credit Rating. The fund is concentrated in securities rated in the 'A' category, which made up 35% of the fund's portfolio at end-May 2014. The fund also maintained 28% of portfolio holdings in the 'AAA' category. The top five issuer exposure comprised 33% of the portfolio as of end-May 2014, consistent with Fitch's criteria for a 'AAA' credit rating. PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS The fund has a moderately low exposure to market risk factors such as interest rate and spread risks. As of end-May 2014, the fund's weighted average maturity was 151 days (interest rate duration of around 0.4 years) and the weighted average life was 426 days. Interest rate risk is managed with a duration limited to three years. The fund invests solely in GBP instruments, and does not utilise leverage. THE ADVISOR RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London Group, a mutual society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and pension company. As of end-April 2014, RLAM managed a total of around GBP76bn in assets, of which 57% was in fixed interest and cash products. FUND PROFILE The fund invests in a mixture of cash, certificates of deposit, floating- and fixed- rate bonds (which can include sovereign, supranational and covered bonds). The fund can invest in money market instruments issued by financial institutions with a minimum 'A-' rating. Sovereign and supranational investments are permitted, with a minimum 'AA' rating. FRNs and short-dated bonds issued by banks and building societies must be rated 'AA-' or above to be included within the portfolio. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch's bond fund ratings guidelines, see the criteria referenced below. To maintain the fund ratings, the fund's administrator, HSBC, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director + 44 203 530 1388 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell Senior Director + 44 203 530 1147 Committee Chairperson Ralph Aurora Senior Director +1 212 908 0528 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, HSBC and RLAM. Applicable criteria, "Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.