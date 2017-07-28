Fitch Affirms Royal Philips at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal Philips' (Philips) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is driven by Fitch's expectation that Philips' credit profile will remain in line with the group's ratings, following the announcement of multiple acquisitions, including Spectranetics for EUR1.9 billion, and a new shareholder buyback programme totalling EUR1.5 billion. Fitch expects modest negative impact on leverage metrics in the short-term, mitigated thereafter by improved free cash flow (FCF) generation, the sale of Lumileds and the IPO of Philips Lighting. Fitch forecasts that funds from operations (FFO) net leverage will be around 1.5x in the medium term, which is commensurate with the 'A' rating median for capital goods companies. KEY RATING DRIVERS M&A Gains Momentum: Philips' M&A strategy has gained momentum in the past two years, as evident in the announcement of Spectranetics acquisition and other small-mid-sized acquisitions. The Spectranetics acquisition will improve and supplement Philips' focus on the image-guided therapy market, following the group's USD1.2 billion Volcano acquisition in 2015. As the group continues to sell down Philips Lighting shares, Fitch expects that Philips will continue improving its footprint in the consolidating healthcare market through inorganic growth. Leverage in Line with Ratings: Fitch expects modest negative impact on leverage metrics from recent acquisitions, mitigated by improved FCF generation, the sale of Lumileds and the IPO of Philips Lighting. Leverage metrics are modestly higher than 'A' rated capital goods peers; nevertheless they remain lower than US healthcare companies such as Boston Scientific and St. Jude's/Abbott. Fitch forecasts that FFO net leverage will be around 1.5x in the medium term, which is commensurate with the 'A' rating median for capital goods and healthcare companies. Healthcare Margins Lag Peers: Following the deconsolidation of Philips Lighting, Philips' profitability is comfortably in line with the 'A' rating medians of capital goods, and healthcare companies. Fitch forecasts that in the short term Philips' EBITDA and EBIT margins will reach 15% and 9%, respectively, which are higher than GE and Siemens conglomerates. However, Philips' healthcare margins, despite improvements, continue to lag behind GE Health's and Siemens Healthineers' standalone profitability, and remain a rating constraint. Self-Help Measures to Boost Profitability: Philips' management continues to guide that EUR1.2 billion productivity initiatives will lead to a 100bps annual improvement in profitability until 2020. Fitch believes that underlying revenue growth, along with overhead cost reductions, will offset pricing pressures in the healthcare market. However, Fitch's forecasts are more conservative than Philips management, with a 20bps annual improvement in profitability. This is due to our expectation that the North American healthcare market recovery will take longer than previously expected, denting volume growth in the next 12-18 months. Strong Business Profile: Philips has lost some end-market diversification following the deconsolidation of its lighting business. However, Fitch believes that Philips still maintains a strong business profile in line with its ratings, characterised by its market-leading positions, strong geographic diversification, a diverse product mix and end-customer base, and a high portion of revenue generated by a higher-margin solutions business. Fitch believes that the latest series of acquisition announcements should strengthen Philips' business profile, as they complement Philips' existing lines' of businesses and offer expansion and growth opportunities in otherwise untapped markets. Sizeable Shareholder Returns: Fitch views Philips' current financial policy as shareholder-friendly, but compatible with the group's ratings. However, Fitch takes a negative view of returning excess cash to shareholders as this could tighten leverage metrics and limit further acquisitions that could improve Philips' market share in diagnostics. Philips has recently announced a two-year EUR1.5 billion share buyback programme, following the completion of a EUR3.5 billion share buyback programmes between 2011- 2016. DOJ Talks: Philips is in talks with the Department of Justice, representing the FDA, relating to the external defibrillator business in the US. Fitch does not have information on the nature of the talks, and possible outcomes. However, given the size of the business compared with Cleveland facilities, Fitch did not provision significant litigation costs in its forecasts. However, derivations from our own assumptions, leading to significant increases in leverage could have a negative impact on ratings. DERIVATION SUMMARY Fitch does not see Philips as a pure-play healthcare company, and maintains a blended comparison with healthcare and capital goods peers. Despite losing some end-market diversification following Philips Lighting's spin-off, Philip's geographic diversification and market position, remain in line with its higher rated capital goods peers such as Siemens and GE. Philips has leading market shares in healthcare, and consumer products, which have different product cycles, in turn reducing cash flow and income volatility. Philip's R&D capabilities match that of higher rated peers, and provide synergies across the group's portfolio. Following the deconsolidation of Philips Lighting, Philips' profitability is considered higher than Siemens and GE conglomerates; however in the healthcare segment, margins continue to lag behind both peers' and constrain ratings to the current level. Philips' diagnostics and imaging EBITDA margin was 11.5% at end-2Q17, compared with Siemens Healthineers' and GE Health's margins of around 17%. Leverage metrics are modestly higher than 'A' rated capital goods peers but remain lower than pure-play healthcare companies such as Boston Scientific and St. Jude's. Fitch forecasts FFO net leverage to be around 1.5x over 2017-2020, which is the mid-point for 'A' rated capital goods and healthcare peers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Use of the proceeds from the Philips Lighting IPO and Lumiled stake sale to partially finance the EUR1.9 billion acquisition of The Spectranetics Corporation; - A full spin-off of Philips Lighting by end-2018, a 50% consolidation of The Spectranetics Corporation during 2017, and full consolidation by 2018; - We have assumed that the two-year share buyback programme of EUR1.5 billion will be 40%-completed in 2017 and the remaining 60% by 2018; - Stable 3-4% annual revenue growth beyond 2017, supported by an organic growth strategy; - Improving, high single-digit EBIT margin, driven by ongoing cost efficiency programmes; - As guided by the company: separation costs of EUR30 million in 2017, as well as pension de-risking of USD250 million. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Sustained improvement in diagnostic & imaging margins and market shares. -FFO margin above 10% (2016: 6.8%). -FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.0x (2016: 2.1x). -FCF margin above 5% (2016: 5.3%) on a sustained basis. -Fixed charge coverage above 8x (2016: 5.0x). Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -FFO margin below 8%. -FFO adjusted net leverage above 1.5x. -FCF margin below 4%. -Fixed charge coverage below 6x. LIQUIDITY Ample Liquidity: At end-2016, Philips had cash of EUR2.3 billion and short-term financing liabilities totalling EUR1.6 billion. Fitch believes that the proceeds coming from Lumileds sale, unutilised credit facilities (EUR1 billion), and expected strong FCF generation for 2017 will provide a comfortable liquidity buffer for Philips. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch treats as restricted EUR160 million cash deemed not imminently available for debt repayments. Fitch also capitalises leases using a 8x multiple and adjusts leverage metrics accordingly. 