Fitch Affirms Royal & Sun Alliance at IFS 'A'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Negative. Fitch has also assigned RSA Insurance Group plc's GBP400m subordinated notes issued in October a 'BBB' rating and affirmed the other subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039,GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) at 'BBB'. RSA Insurance Group plc is the group's top holding company and RSA is its main operating entity. KEY RATING DRIVERS RSA's ratings reflect the group's strong business franchise in its core markets, adequate capital and low-risk investment strategy but also its weak earnings generation. RSA is undertaking a large-scale cost reduction programme and carrying out a substantial rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio, which entails significant execution risk. The Negative Outlook reflects the key risk that the company may not be able to execute the strategic plan on a timely basis. Fitch believes there is also a possibility of further write-offs or reserve strengthening. As a result there is still significant uncertainty around the time it will take to restore earnings to a level commensurate with the ratings. Fitch views positively the disposals of non-core operations, which have provided a significant boost to RSA's capital position. However, RSA reported weak 3Q14 underwriting results, citing soft insurance and investment market conditions. This highlights that the company still faces significant challenges in improving its financial performance. The recent GBP400m subordinated notes issue pays a fixed-rate coupon of 5.125% and is guaranteed by RSA. The subordinated notes are rated two notches below RSA's Long-Term IDR to reflect the loss absorption features, including deferral of interest payments. RSA will use the proceeds of the issue for general corporate purposes. The company has also announced they will be calling the outstanding GBP450m issue on 8 December. This does not materially affect Fitch's view of RSA's key credit metrics including financial leverage and fixed charge coverage. RATING SENSTITIVITIES Evidence of successful implementation of the strategic plan and restoration of earnings to a level that is supportive of the ratings would be key triggers for revising the Outlook to Stable. Failure to achieve and maintain a combined ratio of less than 97% (1H14: 100.8%, 2013: 99.6%) and a return on equity of more than 10% (1H14: negative 0.1%, 2013: negative 9.8%) could lead to a downgrade. In addition, if Insurance Groups Directive coverage falls below 1.7x (1H14: 1.9x), this could also lead to a downgrade. Contacts: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.