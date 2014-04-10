RPT-Fitch Affirms Royal & Sun Alliance; Removes RWN; Outlook Negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc’s (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A’ and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Negative Outlook has been assigned. Fitch has also affirmed RSA’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A-’ and RSA Insurance Group plc’s Long-term IDR of ‘BBB+', removed them from RWN and assigned a Negative Outlook. The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) have also been affirmed at ‘BBB’ and taken off RWN.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The RWN was resolved following today’s announcement of the successful completion of RSA’s rights issue, raising GBP748m net of expenses. The strong take-up from existing shareholders indicates their confidence in the insurer’s strategic plan. The rights issue has significantly strengthened RSA’s capital position, restoring the company’s Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) coverage to approximately 1.8x.

The Negative Outlook reflects the agency’s current view that the group faces a significant challenge in restoring and improving its financial performance. In particular, continued restructuring costs are likely to subdue financial performance through 2014 and 2015. Uncertainty remains over the quantitative and qualitative contribution that will be provided from plans to further improve capitalisation, including the disposal of non-core businesses, which are expected to be realised over the next few years.

Timely execution of the strategic plan will be enhanced by the presence of the new CEO, who has a strong track record of delivering restructuring plans. RSA’s ratings continue to reflect the group’s strong business franchise in its core markets and also take into account the insurer’s ability to maintain underwriting profitability despite the difficulties it faced in 2013.

RATING SENSTITIVITIES

RSA’s ability to restore earnings to a level that is supportive of the current ratings is viewed as a key rating trigger for revising the Outlook to Stable. Failure to achieve and maintain a combined ratio of less than 97% (end-2013: 99.6%) and a return on equity of more than 10% (2013: negative 9.8%) could lead to a downgrade.

Fitch views RSA’s post-rights issue IGD of 1.8x as more commensurate with the current ratings. However, if IGD falls below 1.7x, this could also lead to a downgrade.