Fitch Affirms Royal & Sun Alliance's IFS at 'A'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. RSA Insurance Group plc is the group's top holding company and RSA is its main operating entity. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Negative. The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) have been affirmed at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS RSA's ratings continue to reflect the group's strong business franchise in its core markets, despite the difficulties it has faced, particularly in its Irish business. In 1H14, RSA made an underwriting profit of GBP87m excluding Ireland (1H13: GBP80m excluding Ireland) with an underlying current year loss ratio of 58.5% (1H13: 59.7%). RSA has achieved a significant increase in capital resources as a result of management actions taken since the strategic review. The speed with which disposals of non-core businesses have been carried out is positive, as are the sale prices achieved. This has provided a significant boost to RSA's capital position, with GBP591m proceeds from disposals announced. The company reported an Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) coverage ratio of 1.9x at 1H14 (end-2013: 1.1x, end-2012: 1.9x), which should further improve to a pro forma coverage of 2.2x, assuming the company manages to execute the announced disposals. Fitch considers this level commensurate with RSA's ratings. The company is undertaking a significant rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio and is showing increased underwriting discipline, as evidenced by significant rate increases in underperforming lines. We believe there is still some uncertainty with regards to the possibility of further write-offs or reserve strengthening. There is also uncertainty around the cost reduction programme and the time it will take to restore earnings to a level commensurate with the ratings. The Negative Outlook reflects that the timely execution of the strategic plan remains a key risk, although the CEO has a strong record in this regard. Underwriting profits are likely to improve in 2H14 but there is still some risk of further significant restructuring costs as the company continues to implement the strategic plan. RSA announced reorganisation costs of GBP117m (including GBP66m of goodwill and intangibles write-offs) at the 1H14 results. The insurer did not rule out further software intangible write-offs as it continues to update its IT systems. More positively, it does not expect further goodwill write-downs. RATING SENSTITIVITIES Evidence of successful implementation of the strategic plan and restoration of earnings to a level that is supportive of the ratings would be key triggers for revising the Outlook to Stable. Failure to achieve and maintain a combined ratio of less than 97% (1H14: 100.8%, 2013: 99.6%) and a return on equity of more than 10% (1H14: negative 0.1%, 2013: negative 9.8%) could lead to a downgrade. In addition, if IGD coverage falls below 1.7x, this could also lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 04 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.