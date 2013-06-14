RPT-Fitch Affirms RUEGEN EINS Class A Notes

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed RUEGEN EINS’s EUR1,177.5m class A notes, due 2039, as follows:

EUR1,177.5m class A secured floating-rate notes (ISIN: DE000A0Z2MT6): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the available credit protection, which in the agency’s view is sufficient to provide for expected losses in the ‘AAAsf’ rating scenario. No defaults have been reported to date, because the originator has supported the transaction by repurchasing all defaulted assets.

According to the April 2013 pool tape, the share of obligor groups exceeding 0.50% of the pool was 20% and the share of obligor groups exceeding 0.45% of the pool was 24%. Fitch notes that the granularity of the pool has improved since the last review in June 2012. This is due to the originator’s commitment to cap the share of obligor groups above 0.45% at 30% of the total pool. Despite the improved granularity, the agency still regards the portfolio as concentrated in terms of single obligor groups. In Fitch’s view, such large obligors add concentration risk to the portfolio.

According to the documentation, the transaction’s revolving period ends in June 2013. Once the amortisation period begins, the notes will begin amortising in sequential order, which will result in higher credit enhancement for the class A notes. While this is positive for the notes, the agency believes that obligor concentrations may further increase as a result of the amortisation of the pool. The risk of increasing obligor concentrations is reflected in the Negative Outlook.

Fitch applied its portfolio credit model to assess the portfolio. The agency mapped the originator’s internal ratings to Fitch’s one-year probability of defaults by using the originator’s internal rating migration tables and balance sheet distribution. The agency assumed an annual average bank book default rate of 2.2%.

Additionally, the agency applied additional stress to obligor groups larger than 0.50%. In the agency’s view, the available credit protection for the class A notes of 25% is sufficient to provide for the expected losses in the ‘AAAsf’ rating scenario.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The portfolio is vulnerable to defaults of single large obligor groups given the material obligor group concentrations. However, the agency reflected this risk in its credit analysis by applying additional stress to obligor groups above 0.50%. Furthermore, the class A notes are expected to build up additional credit enhancement through the amortisation period, which will counteract the increased obligor concentration risk.

Commerzbank AG (A+/Stable/F1+) is the principal counterparty for the transaction, acting as interest rate hedge counterparty, account bank, cash administrator and servicer. The transaction is a cash securitisation of loans to primarily German SMEs originated and serviced by Commerzbank.