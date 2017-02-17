(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian City of
Tomsk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'B'. The city's
National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook
and withdrawn.
The city's senior debt long-term rating has been affirmed at
'BB'. The city's
senior debt National long-term rating has been affirmed at
'AA-(rus)' and
withdrawn.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding Tomsk's
adequate fiscal performance and moderate debt over the medium
term.
The National-scale rating is being withdrawn because Fitch has
withdrawn its
Russian National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory
framework for
credit rating agencies in Russia (see "Fitch Withdraws National
Scale Ratings in
the Russian Federation" dated 23 December 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' ratings reflect the city's satisfactory budgetary
performance with a
sustainable current balance and moderate deficit before debt
variation, which is
supported by a diversified local economy and steady transfers
from the Tomsk
region. The ratings also factor in the city's moderate debt and
a weak
institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals.
Fitch projects Tomsk's operating balance to stabilise at 6%-7%
of operating
revenue in 2017-2019, which is close to its average level in
2015-2016 of 7.8%.
This will be supported by gradual growth of personal income tax,
which provides
more than 50% of the city's tax revenues, and higher personal
property taxes
resulting from a growing tax base and ceased tax privileges for
certain
categories of taxpayers.
Tomsk's tax-generating capacity, however, remains limited and
revenues are
supported by regular transfers from Tomsk region. Current
transfers account for
about half of the city's operating revenue. However, they are
largely earmarked
for certain expenditures and, hence, do not provide much fiscal
flexibility to
the city.
Fitch projects the city will record a moderate deficit before
debt of about 3%
of total revenue in 2017-2019. In 2016, the deficit narrowed to
a low RUB215
million, or 1.6% of total revenue, from 5.3% in 2015, despite
capex increasing
to 23% of total expenditure (2015: 17%). The smaller deficit
resulted from
operating expenditure restraint and a higher reliance on capital
transfers,
which funded 65% of capex in 2016 (average in 2013-2015: 42%).
Fitch expects the
city will continue this prudent policy over the medium term.
Fitch forecasts Tomsk's direct risk to remain below 40% of
current revenue in
2017-2019 (2016: 31%) on the back of a moderate deficit.
Contingent risk is
likely to remain low as the city does not have outstanding
guarantees and its
public sector is small and mostly self-sufficient. In 2016,
Tomsk's debt grew by
a marginal RUB131 million to RUB3.6 billion. As of 1 February
2017 the city's
debt comprised 48% bonds and 52% bank loans.
Fitch assesses the city's refinancing risk as moderate, as its
debt repayments
are spread between 2017 and 2021. At end-2016, Tomsk issued RUB1
billion bonds
with a five-year maturity, which somewhat reduced its
refinancing pressure. In
2017, the city needs to repay RUB839 million, or 26% of its
outstanding debt as
of 1 February 2017. These funding needs are sufficiently covered
by RUB1.3
billion undrawn credit lines, which are available to the city on
first demand.
Tomsk has a well-diversified service-oriented economy, dominated
by academic and
research educational institutions. The tax concentration of the
city's revenue
is low, with the top 10 taxpayers representing less than 10%
(2015: 13%) of
total tax revenue in 2016. Fitch forecasts national GDP will
rebound 1.3% in
2017 after a 0.4% decline in 2016, which should support the
city's economic and
budgetary performance.
The City of Tomsk's credit profile remains constrained by the
weak institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia,
which has a
shorter record of stable development than many of its
international peers. The
predictability of budgetary policy and forecasting ability are
hampered by the
frequent changes in the allocation of revenue sources and in the
assignment of
expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Direct risk increasing to above 50% of current revenue, coupled
with growing
refinancing pressure, could lead to a downgrade.
Improvement of the operating balance to 12%-14% of operating
revenue, coupled
with maintenance of healthy debt metrics, could lead to an
upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 24 06
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 05
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019194
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
