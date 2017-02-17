(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of Tomsk's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The city's National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn. The city's senior debt long-term rating has been affirmed at 'BB'. The city's senior debt National long-term rating has been affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' and withdrawn. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding Tomsk's adequate fiscal performance and moderate debt over the medium term. The National-scale rating is being withdrawn because Fitch has withdrawn its Russian National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory framework for credit rating agencies in Russia (see "Fitch Withdraws National Scale Ratings in the Russian Federation" dated 23 December 2016). KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB' ratings reflect the city's satisfactory budgetary performance with a sustainable current balance and moderate deficit before debt variation, which is supported by a diversified local economy and steady transfers from the Tomsk region. The ratings also factor in the city's moderate debt and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. Fitch projects Tomsk's operating balance to stabilise at 6%-7% of operating revenue in 2017-2019, which is close to its average level in 2015-2016 of 7.8%. This will be supported by gradual growth of personal income tax, which provides more than 50% of the city's tax revenues, and higher personal property taxes resulting from a growing tax base and ceased tax privileges for certain categories of taxpayers. Tomsk's tax-generating capacity, however, remains limited and revenues are supported by regular transfers from Tomsk region. Current transfers account for about half of the city's operating revenue. However, they are largely earmarked for certain expenditures and, hence, do not provide much fiscal flexibility to the city. Fitch projects the city will record a moderate deficit before debt of about 3% of total revenue in 2017-2019. In 2016, the deficit narrowed to a low RUB215 million, or 1.6% of total revenue, from 5.3% in 2015, despite capex increasing to 23% of total expenditure (2015: 17%). The smaller deficit resulted from operating expenditure restraint and a higher reliance on capital transfers, which funded 65% of capex in 2016 (average in 2013-2015: 42%). Fitch expects the city will continue this prudent policy over the medium term. Fitch forecasts Tomsk's direct risk to remain below 40% of current revenue in 2017-2019 (2016: 31%) on the back of a moderate deficit. Contingent risk is likely to remain low as the city does not have outstanding guarantees and its public sector is small and mostly self-sufficient. In 2016, Tomsk's debt grew by a marginal RUB131 million to RUB3.6 billion. As of 1 February 2017 the city's debt comprised 48% bonds and 52% bank loans. Fitch assesses the city's refinancing risk as moderate, as its debt repayments are spread between 2017 and 2021. At end-2016, Tomsk issued RUB1 billion bonds with a five-year maturity, which somewhat reduced its refinancing pressure. In 2017, the city needs to repay RUB839 million, or 26% of its outstanding debt as of 1 February 2017. These funding needs are sufficiently covered by RUB1.3 billion undrawn credit lines, which are available to the city on first demand. Tomsk has a well-diversified service-oriented economy, dominated by academic and research educational institutions. The tax concentration of the city's revenue is low, with the top 10 taxpayers representing less than 10% (2015: 13%) of total tax revenue in 2016. Fitch forecasts national GDP will rebound 1.3% in 2017 after a 0.4% decline in 2016, which should support the city's economic and budgetary performance. The City of Tomsk's credit profile remains constrained by the weak institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia, which has a shorter record of stable development than many of its international peers. The predictability of budgetary policy and forecasting ability are hampered by the frequent changes in the allocation of revenue sources and in the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government. RATING SENSITIVITIES Direct risk increasing to above 50% of current revenue, coupled with growing refinancing pressure, could lead to a downgrade. Improvement of the operating balance to 12%-14% of operating revenue, coupled with maintenance of healthy debt metrics, could lead to an upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 24 06 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 24 05 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the LRG comparable internationally for analytical purposes, including - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019194 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001