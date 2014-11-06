Fitch Affirms Russian Insurance Centre at 'B'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Insurance Centre's (RIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and National IFS rating at 'BBB-(rus)'. The Outlook is Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect RIC's relatively small scale, its moderate capital position and risky investment strategy. The Outlook reflects the insurer's relatively undiversified business mix, its weakened ability to generate underwriting profit, and the challenges related to implementation of the new team's ambitious growth strategy. RIC's unique niche position as insurer of the Russian defence and space industries weakened after changes in the company's shareholding structure and management team in 2012 - 2013. RIC's new management team decided to pursue a more aggressive strategy to compensate for the 64% drop in gross written premiums (GWP) in 2013 compared with 2012. Fitch expects increased risk to arise from the new team's strategy, which the agency understands will continue to focus on commercial insurance but with more ambitious top-line growth targets. RIC's net profit remained positive at RUB72m in 9M14 (9M13: RUB90m), which was a combination of a marginally negative underwriting result of minus RUB1m (9M13: positive RUB40m) and stronger investment income. Fitch believes that the insurer may find it challenging to maintain the previous business model and generate most of its profit on underwriting activity. The reasons for this are the weakening of the previously strong niche position, the insurer's small scale and hence limited bargaining power, and worsened market conditions. RIC demonstrated a moderate recovery of its business volumes with GWP growing by 45% in 9M14 compared with 9M13 after a drop of 64% in 2013 compared with 2012. The recovery in 9M14 was accompanied by significant changes in the insurer's business mix. In line with Fitch's expectations, RIC's position in marine, aviation and transport (MAT) insurance weakened with the weight of these lines declining to 7% of the insurer's GWP in 9M14 from 27% in 9M13. The liability lines also declined to 7% from 25% in the same period. Instead, the key driver of RIC's premium recovery was commercial property insurance, which accounted for 60% in 9M14 (9M13: 28%). This new business was acquired at rather high acquisition cost, which was the major driver behind the increase of the commission ratio to 22% in 9M14 from 4% in 9M13 for the insurer's overall portfolio. This is in line with Fitch's expectations that the ambitious growth strategy of the insurer's new management team may be accompanied by increased pricing risk. RIC's loss ratio improved to 29% in 9M14 from 42% in 9M13. Fitch does not view this improvement as sustainable as it was largely driven by the release of incurred but not reported (IBNR) loss reserves under expiring MAT policies. From a Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM) perspective, RIC scored 'Adequate' based on year-end 2013 results. Fitch believes that RIC's capital is under pressure from the quality of certain investment assets. The company's regulatory capital position is more comfortable, with the solvency margin at 567% at end-9M14 (minimum requirement is 130%), as these assets get full credit in the regulatory assessment. RIC's investment strategy continues to be somewhat risky. It has a record of holding promissory notes of low liquidity on its balance sheet (8% of investments or 23% relative to the equity at end-9M14), a substantial amount of shares (29% of investments at end-9M14) and recent investments in land (18% at end-9M14). RATING SENSITIVITIES RIC's ratings could be downgraded if the company continues to report underwriting losses in the next 12-24 months. The ratings could be also downgraded if RIC incurs significant losses on its investment portfolio. Should the insurer manage to consolidate its profile as a specialised medium-sized commercial insurer and maintain satisfactory underwriting discipline, Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable. A consistent improvement in the quality of RIC's investment portfolio could also lead to the revision of the Outlook to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited Valovaya Street, 26 Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. 