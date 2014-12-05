Fitch Affirms Russian Krasnodar Region at 'BB'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Krasnodar Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Negative. The region's Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Negative Outlook reflects continuing pressure on the region's budget, driven by a deceleration of tax revenue amid a negative macro-economic environment, growing operating expenditure and increasing debt servicing needs due to rising interest rates. The ratings reflect Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding Krasnodar's weak debt metrics due to its high debt stock balanced by a satisfactory operating balance sufficient to cover interest expenses. Fitch expects Krasnodar's indebtedness to remain high, with direct risk at about 70% of current revenue in the medium term (2013: 70%). We expect debt servicing needs to exceed the region's operating balance in 2014-2016, fuelled by rising interest rates and refinancing needs. At end-9M14 the region's interim direct risk was RUB116.2bn, up from RUB107.2bn at end-2013, as a result of budget deficit funding. We forecast the region's deficit before debt variation at 8% of total revenue in 2014, sharply lower than the high 28% a year earlier, following completion of infrastructure projects related to the Winter Olympic Games. Krasnodar's debt portfolio is diversified and has a smooth maturity profile. As of 1 October 2014 its direct risk comprised 47% budget loans maturing in 2015-2032, followed by three- to five-year bank loans (46%) and domestic bonds maturing in 2015-2017 (7%). About 30% of the region's direct risk matures in 2015-2016. In Fitch's view, Krasnodar should be able to smoothly refinance its maturing debt, although the higher cost of borrowing would most likely add pressure to the budget. The region's contingent liabilities increased in 2013 when Krasnodar issued RUB12bn of guarantees in favour of its 100%-owned satellite, OAO Centre "Omega", a general developer of Olympic projects. Krasnodar has an extensive public sector composed of more than 150 entities, which in Fitch's view could pose potential contingency risk. Our view on aggregated debt, stemming from the region's public sector, is limited by incomplete disclosure. Fitch expects the region's operating balance to slightly improve to 5% of operating revenue in 2014-2016 (2013: 3%), driven by a recovery of corporate income tax after a sharp 16% decline in 2013 and by additional personal income tax proceeds allocated to the region. Operating expenditure will continue to be under pressure in the medium term due to an expansion of the region's mandates. Maintenance costs for the new infrastructure developed for the Olympics are also likely to add more expenses to the region's budget in the medium term. Krasnodar has a well-diversified economy, providing a broad tax base. The region is home to a developed agricultural sector and a wide range of industries. Recent investments in the region supported its GRP per capita, which is 10% above the national median. RATING SENSITIVITIES Consistently weak operating balance insufficient to cover interest expense, along with the inability to limit direct risk growth by narrowing deficit before debt variation below 5% of total revenue, would lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 111 Media Relations: Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 