Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old Sub Debt, Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes here LONDON/MOSCOW, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sberbank of Russia's (Sberbank; 'BBB'/Stable/'bbb'), Bank VTB JSC's (VTB; 'BBB'/Negative/'bb-') and Bank of Moscow's (BOM; 'BBB'/Negative/'bb-') "old style" non-convertible subordinated debt issues at 'BBB-'. Russian Agricultural Bank's (RusAg; 'BBB'/'b'/RWN) "old style" subordinated debt issue's 'BBB-' rating has been maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, Fitch has indicated that it will notch "new style" subordinated issues with write-off/conversion triggers off banks' Viability Ratings (VRs), for both state- and privately owned banks. Fitch's rating approach and the implications of recent regulatory changes for Russian bank capitalisation are detailed in a new special report, entitled "Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes" available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. RATING DRIVERS - SBERBANK, VTB, BOM & RUSAG "OLD STYLE" SUB DEBT The 'BBB-' ratings of the "old style" subordinated debt issues continue to reflect Fitch's view that these instruments are unlikely to be bailed in should a state-owned bank require government support. This reflects the fact that the terms of these issues do not provide for "going concern" loss absorption (e.g. coupon omission/deferral or principal write-down/conversion), and Fitch's view that the Russian authorities would be likely to place strong emphasis on the legal terms of the issues in determining the parameters of any bank resolutions. It also considers that defaults on "old style" subordinated debt could trigger acceleration of senior debt. Fitch will therefore continue to notch "old-style" subordinated debt issues of Russian state-owned banks off their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), rather than their Viability Ratings (VRs). The one-notch difference between the banks' Long-term IDRs ('BBB') and the "old style" subordinated debt ratings includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the Long-term IDRs; and (ii) one notch for likely higher loss severity (relative to senior debt) in case of default. The Long-term IDRs of Russian privately-owned banks do not benefit from potential government support and are equalised with their VRs. Their "old style" subordinated debt ratings are one notch below their Long-term IDRs/VRs, and are unaffected by today's rating actions. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SBERBANK, VTB, BOM, RUSAG "OLD STYLE" SUBDEBT The issues' ratings are linked to the banks' Long-term IDRs, and are likely to be upgraded/downgraded if there was similar action on the Long-term IDRs. The RWN on the Long-Term IDRs, and therefore subordinated debt rating, of RusAg reflects Fitch's concerns about the bank's asset quality and the sufficiency of recent capital support. The ratings may be downgraded by one notch (Long-term IDRs to 'BBB-', "old style" subordinated debt to 'BB+') if Fitch views support as having been insufficient, and there is no tangible strengthening of the support framework for the bank. The Outlooks on VTB and BOM's Long-Term IDRs are Negative due to Fitch's expectation of a moderate reduction in government support as VTB's privatisation progresses. A downgrade of the banks' Long-Term IDRs would also result in a downgrade of their subordinated debt. Any downgrade would likely be limited to one notch (Long-term IDRs to 'BBB-', "old style" subordinated debt to 'BB+'). The Outlook on Sberbank's Long-Term IDR is Stable and underpinned by the bank's 'bbb' VR, so neither the bank's IDRs nor its "old style" subordinated debt rating would be affected if Fitch revised its support assumptions. The ratings of all the banks would also likely be downgraded if the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable) was downgraded. An upgrade of Russia to 'BBB+' would be likely to result in a one-notch upgrade of Sberbank. A sovereign upgrade could also result in VTB, BOM and RusAg's ratings stabilising at their current level. The "old style" subordinated debt ratings of VTB, BOM and RusAg could also be downgraded if the Russian authorities give any clear indication that all subordinated liabilities of banks, regardless of their terms, could be bailed in, in case of a bank failure. However, Fitch currently views such a scenario as unlikely. APPROACH TO RATING "NEW STYLE" SUBORDINATED INSTRUMENTS Fitch intends to notch "new style" subordinated instruments of both state- and privately owned Russian banks off their VRs. This reflects the agency's expectation that these instruments will absorb losses as provided for in their terms of issue, ie the agency does not expect government support for state-owned banks to prevent losses on these securities if loss-absorption triggers are hit. Fitch expects to rate "new style" Tier 2 dated subordinated issues of Russian banks one notch lower than their VRs. This includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss severity, (one notch, rather than two, as these issues will not be deeply subordinated, and will actually rank pari passu with "old style" subordinated debt in case of bankruptcy). Fitch expects to rate "new style" Tier 1 perpetual subordinated issues of Russian banks three-four notches lower than their VRs. This includes (i) one-two notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as the conversion/write-down trigger (6.4% core Tier 1 ratio) has been set somewhat higher than the point of non-viability, in Fitch's view; and (ii) two notches for loss severity, given the issues' deep subordination. BANK IDRS UNAFFECTED BY CHANGES IN CAPITAL RULES Overall, Fitch views ongoing changes in Russian bank capital regulation as moderately positive, as they will force some lenders to hold slightly more and better quality capital. However, the agency expects the impact to be marginal at most banks, in part due to lenders' still significant flexibility in reporting risk exposures, which in turn determine capital needs. Fitch does not expect the changes to lead to movements in any bank's IDRs. A Fitch study of 18 large Russian banks suggests that most should be able to comply with the newly introduced core Tier 1 (5.6%) and Tier 1 (7.5%) ratios by end-2013 without raising additional capital. Five banks (VTB, Alfa, Nomos, Russian Standard and Probusinessbank) might need to take action to achieve the 7.5% Tier 1 ratio, but Fitch believes this could mainly be addressed by reallocating capital within groups. Banks will report new ratios to the CBR from 1 May 2013, but mandatory compliance is unlikely to be introduced before Q413, and may be delayed to 2014. 