Fitch Affirms Russia's Republic of Sakha at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-term rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term 'AA+(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Sakha's strong economy and low levels of debt. They also factor in its high contingent liabilities and a worsening, but still sound, budgetary performance. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that despite high pressure on expenditure and a nation-wide economic slowdown, the republic will maintain its creditworthiness over the medium term and through the economic slowdown. Sakha's ratings are underpinned by a strong economy that is exceptionally rich in natural resources such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas and gold. The natural resources industry is dominated by OJSC ALROSA (BB/Stable/B), the world's largest diamond producer with more than a 25% share of global rough diamond production. Completion of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline in 2009 has helped develop the republic's untapped oil and gas reserves. On 1 September 2014 Russia launched the construction of a new gas pipeline in Sakha's capital Yakutsk. The Power of Siberia pipeline will largely follow the path of ESPO oil pipeline and will be fed from the Chayanda gas and oil field located in Sakha supplying natural gas worth USD400bn to China for 30 years. Sakha's gross regional product per capita in 2012 was higher than the national median by about 130% and its average salary exceeded the national median by 1.5x. Russia's major diamond, oil, gas, pipeline, coal, railway and energy companies have made significant investments in Sakha. Fitch expects the economy to grow above national rates in 2015-2016 at 3%-4% in real terms. However, tax concentration on top three taxpayers, at above 40% in 2013, will remain a risk in the foreseeable future. Fitch expects Sakha's direct risk to remain low at under 20% of current revenue in 2014-2016. As of 1 September 2014 direct risk was RUB16.4bn, down from RUB17bn at end-2013. However, Sakha has high contingent liabilities, comprising issued guarantees of RUB8.2bn at 1 September 2014 and debt of companies under the region's control of about RUB25bn, net of guaranteed amount, at end-2013. The republic has a wide network of public sector enterprises, mainly because its vast territory, under-developed infrastructure and a severe climate result in high entry costs for private companies. Disproportionate growth of contingent risk will put pressure on Sakha's creditworthiness. Sakha historically has cash buffers that mitigate its refinancing risks. The republic had RUB10.1bn liquidity balance as of 1 September 2014. It has no debt maturing for the remainder of the year and refinancing needs for 2015 are RUB3bn. Sakha faces a refinancing peak of RUB10.5bn in 2016, but Fitch does not expect the republic to have difficulties in accessing debt markets. Fitch expects stable operating performance in 2014-2016, but operating surpluses are likely to be below historical levels, at 8%-10% of operating revenue. The federal government's election pledges to raise public sector salaries will continue to fuel growth of operating expenditure. Sakha's operating surplus continued to deteriorate in 2013, falling to 8% of operating revenue (16% in 2010-2011), below Fitch expectations. The ratings are negatively affected by the evolving nature of the institutional framework for LRGs in Russia. It has a shorter track record of stable development than many of its international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is constrained by the continuous reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within the government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Improvement of Sakha's budgetary performance well above Fitch's expectations, coupled with a reduction of net overall risk to about 20% of current revenue, from about 35% at end-2013, would lead to an upgrade. Growth of net overall risk to above 50% of current revenue or sharp deterioration of debt coverage ratios could lead to a downgrade. 