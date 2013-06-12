Fitch Affirms Safeway's IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Safeway Inc.'s (Safeway) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. As of March 23, 2013, Safeway had $6.2 billion of debt outstanding, including capital leases. A full rating list is shown below. This rating action follows Safeway's announcement that it has agreed to sell its Canadian operations to Sobeys, the number two Canadian supermarket chain, for a net asset value of $5.8 billion, or 10.7x EBITDA. This compares to current trading multiples of 6.0x for Kroger and 5.0x for Safeway. The net proceeds after taxes and expenses are expected to be around $4 billion. Key Rating Drivers: The affirmation reflects the fact that Safeway will use $2.0 billion of the proceeds to bring leverage down to under 3.0x near term, which is in line with the level prior to the company's accelerated, debt-financed share buybacks in 2011-2012. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern that ID (identical store) sales for the remaining, lower-margin U.S. business could remain under 2% and EBIT margins could face additional modest pressure. Safeway is expected to direct $2.0 billion of the sale proceeds towards debt paydown, with the majority of the remainder allocated to share repurchases. In addition, some of the proceeds may be used to invest in growth opportunities. The company will also use free cash flow (FCF) after dividends (including property sales) of around $700 million, plus the Blackhawk IPO proceeds, for debt reduction, driving adjusted debt/EBITDAR from 3.4x at year-end 2012 to under 3.0x on a pro forma basis at year-end 2013. At the same time, there will be a negative mix effect on Safeway's operating profitability, given that the Canadian business is a higher-margin business, with 2012 EBIT margins of 5.4% compared with 2.0% for the U.S. operations. The Canadian business has held up well over the last five years, with EBIT margins improving to 5.4% in 2012 from 4.6% in 2007, while the U.S. EBIT margin contracted to 2.0% from 4.1% over the same period. The weaker U.S. margins reflect the soft identical store sales trends and the impact of price investments and the mix effect of higher gasoline sales, among other things. A pro forma EBIT margin of 2.0% (excluding Canada) leaves less operating cushion, and will limit the company's ability to engage in promotional activities or invest in price reductions as necessary to remain competitive. While Safeway's sales trends have seen some traction over the past few quarters (coming in at 1.5% in 1Q'13 from 0.8% in 4Q'12 and 0.1% in 3Q'12) and could improve over the near term, due in part to its 'Just for U' digital marketing effort and a new fuel rewards program, the company has yet to produce a sustained increase ID sales. Fitch would need evidence of Safeway maintaining more robust sales trends over the next few quarters as a condition to stabilizing the Rating Outlook. By contrast, Kroger, Safeway's largest supermarket competitor, has consistently produced ID sales growth in the 3%-5% range (with the exception of 2009 when it came in at 2.1%), and had an EBIT margin of 2.8% in 2012 compared with 3.3% in 2007. This has enabled Kroger to steadily improve market share. Going forward, Safeway's pro forma EBIT margins of 2% could come under additional pressure as competition may necessitate additional price investments, while the company will likely have to maintain ID sales growth north of 2% in order to leverage fixed costs. Beyond 2013, Fitch expects Safeway to generate annual FCF (after dividends) of $200 million - $300 million annually, and that the majority of this cash flow, plus proceeds from ongoing property sales, will be used for share repurchases. As a result, Fitch does not expect material improvement in Safeway's credit metrics beyond 2013. Rating Sensitivities: For a Stable Rating Outlook, the company would have to maintain consistent ID sales growth in excess of 2%, sustain the 2% pro forma EBIT margin, and manage adjusted leverage at or below 3x. A negative rating action would be considered if sales do not gain traction - and market share losses resume, operating margins do not stabilize but move further below 2%, and adjusted leverage moves above the 3.1x-3.3x range. Fitch affirms Safeway's ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'; --$1.5 billion bank credit facilities at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Commercial paper at 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Philip Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson Mark Oline Managing Director +1-312-368-2073 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Aug. 9, 2012). 