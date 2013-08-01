FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch affirms Sagrantino Italy S.r.l.; withdraws ratings
August 1, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch affirms Sagrantino Italy S.r.l.; withdraws ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Sagrantino Italy s.r.l’s class B to E floating-rate notes due 2025, as follows:

EUR16.4m class B (IT0004294838) affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

EUR48m class C (IT0004294846) affirmed at ‘BBBsf ; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

EUR24.5m class D (IT0004294853) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Negative; withdrawn

EUR32.7m class E (IT0004295025) affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate 0%; withdrawn

The affirmation reflects that the performance since the previous rating action in September 2012 has been consistent with Fitch’s base case.

The withdrawal reflects the lack of market interest in the rating: the sole ultimate investor in the bonds has instructed the issuer to waive or cancel the ratings of the class B to E notes. Fitch believes that maintaining an on-going surveillance of a seasoned non-performing loan deal would not lead to any material enhancement in its rating criteria and has therefore agreed to withdraw its ratings.

