Fitch Affirms Sanlam Life & Sanlam Developing Markets at IFS 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam Life Insurance Limited's (Sanlam Life) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA+(zaf)', National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Life's subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Life's parent and the ultimate holding company of the Sanlam group, Sanlam Limited's (Sanlam) National Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)'. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Sanlam Developing Markets Limited's (SDM) National IFS rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)'. All the Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Sanlam's and Sanlam Life's ratings reflects the Sanlam group's well-established and diversified business position in South Africa, its sound and resilient capitalisation and its strong operating performance. SDM's ratings are aligned with those of the primary operating entity within the group, Sanlam Life, as SDM is assessed as "Core" to the Sanlam group under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. Fitch considers SDM as "Core" because its business, operations and strategy are fully aligned with those of the group. Fitch considers Sanlam's capital levels as strong. Sanlam Life's statutory capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover ratio was stable at 4.5x at 31 December 2013, the highest level in its peer group. Sanlam reported ZAR3.3bn of discretionary capital, i.e. capital regarded by the group as being in excess of economic capital requirements, at end-1H14 (end-2013: ZAR4bn). The bulk of Sanlam's ZAR3.5bn investments during the 18-month period to 30 June 2014 was focused on strategic growth areas in Africa, India and southeast Asia. Fitch expects the group to continue using the excess capital to increase business from high-growth areas. Sanlam's operations remains predominantly based in South Africa, although the operating profit contribution from the Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM) business has shown strong growth in recent years. In 1H14 SEM's operating profit improved 60% to ZAR624m or 18% of Sanlam's net operating profit. Sanlam's earnings generation continues to be strong and compares favourably with that of its leading peers. Normalised headline earnings increased to ZAR4.4bn in 1H14 (1H13: ZAR3.4bn), supported by a higher level of assets under management, increased contributions from growth markets and improved claims experience at non-life subsidiary Santam. Total net covered new business margin on a present value of new business premium (PVNBP) basis was broadly stable at 3.2% in 2013 (2012: 3.4%). RATING SENSITIVITIES Sanlam's ratings could be upgraded if it becomes more geographically diversified, reflected in SEM's contribution to group net operating profit improving to above 25%, while maintaining its strong operating performance, capitalisation and leading position in South Africa. Fitch expects Sanlam to continue to improve its market shares in new markets, which could support a future upgrade. A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation (based on Fitch's risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds of 25% for a sustained period, and/or poor operating performance driven by a significant fall in equity markets, significantly lower new-business margins or a severe weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade. The rating actions are as follows: Sanlam Life Insurance Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)' Sanlam Limited National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Sanlam Developing Markets Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable 