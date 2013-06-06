RPT-Fitch affirms Santander Bancorp's ratings; outlook negative

June 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Santander Bancorp (SBP) at ‘BBB/F2’. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The rating action was a result of Fitch’s affirmation of the long-term IDR of SBP’s parent company, Banco Santander, on May 23, 2013. The Rating Outlook for SBP is Negative, which is in line with Banco Santander’s Outlook, which remains Negative (see the press release titled ‘Fitch Affirms Santander’s BBVA’s and CaixaBank’s Ratings’, dated May 23, 2013) reflecting the close correlation between the bank and the sovereign credit risk of Spain (rated L/T IDR BBB, Outlook Negative, by Fitch).

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

Fitch affirmed SBP’s standalone rating, the Viability Rating (VR), at ‘bb+'. The affirmation is supported by the company’s sound operating performance and solid capital position while operating in the challenging Puerto Rican market. Similarly to local peers, asset quality has been a challenge given the weak macro environment in Puerto Rico as evidenced by high unemployment of 13.7% and continued negative Gross National Product (GNP).

Although Fitch is concerned with SBP’s elevated levels of non-performing assets (NPAs), which includes restructured loans, at 6.77% for the first quarter of 2013 (1Q‘13), it compares well to local peers with an average nonperforming asset (NPA) of 12.22% at 1Q‘13. SBP’s loan portfolio exhibits better credit performance due to more conservative underwriting and overall risk management practices (including a relatively low concentration in construction lending). Additionally, the company continues to build its capital base improving its tangible common equity ratio to 9.62% for 1Q‘13 compared to 8.48% for 1Q‘12 attributed to internal capital generation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES -VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

Fitch believes there is limited upside to SBP’s VR given the concentration in its loan book by product and geography and relatively small franchise. The VR could be negatively affected if loan portfolio quality deteriorates, particularly if significant operating losses emerge and the company’s capital position is eroded.

SBP’s IDRs are correlated to Banco Santander‘s, therefore, changes in Banco Santander’s IDRs result in changes to SBP‘s. SBP’s IDRs would be negatively affected if the parent bank’s ratings are downgraded or Fitch’s view of support changes.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

The Support Rating is ‘2’, which reflects Fitch’s view that there is still a high probability of support for SBP by its parent in the event of need. Fitch considers SBP to be strategically important to, but not a core subsidiary of Banco Santander. This is reflected in the support-driven IDR, which is notched one notch below the parent company’s IDRs at ‘BBB’. Since SBP’s support reflects institutional support, no support rating floor is assigned. In the event Fitch’s views of support changes, its support rating could be downgraded.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY

SBP’s IDR and VR are equalized with those of Banco Santander Puerto Rico, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Should SBP’s holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the bank subsidiary.

SBP is the third largest bank in Puerto Rico by deposits with approximately a 12% share. SBP offers banking and other financial services through its subsidiaries, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Financial Services, Santander Securities Corporation among other smaller subsidiaries. SBP is wholly owned by Banco Santander following the completion of a tender offer for remaining publicly owned shares in 2010.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

Santander Bancorp

--Long-term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative;

--Short-term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’;

--Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb+';

--Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’;

--Subordinated debt affirmed at ‘BBB-'.

Banco Santander Puerto Rico

--Long-term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative;

--Short-term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’;

--Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bb+';

--Support Rating affirmed at ‘2’;

--Long-term deposit rating affirmed at ‘BBB+';

--Short-term deposit rating affirmed at ‘F2’.

Santander PR Capital Trust I

--Preferred stock affirmed at ‘BB’.