Fitch Affirms Santander Holdings USA's IDRs at 'BBB'; Downgrades VR to 'bbb-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Concurrent with this action, Fitch has downgraded SHUSA's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Today's rating action on SHUSA follows Fitch's review of Banco Santander, S.A, SHUSA's ultimate parent. As part of that review, the IDRs of Banco Santander, SA were affirmed at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook (see the press release 'Fitch Affirms Santander's, BBVA's and CaixaBank's Ratings' dated May 23, available at www.fitchratings.com). Key Ratings Drivers - IDRs The IDRs of SHUSA and its subsidiaries are linked to its 100% owner, Banco Santander, S.A. SHUSA's IDRs are one notch below Banco Santander, S.A.'s 'BBB+' IDR. The notch differential represents Fitch's view that SHUSA is a strategically important subsidiary, but not a core subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A. as described in the rating criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. As such, SHUSA's IDRs are driven by Fitch's view of institutional support. Key Ratings Drivers -Viability Ratings Viability Ratings are predicated on public information and reflect the stand alone credit worthiness of the institution. Fitch has downgraded SHUSA's VR based on comparatively weaker asset quality, higher reliance on wholesale funding, and relatively elevated cost of funds. Public financials also show weak core earnings and net interest margin compared to rated peers. Concurrent with the downgrade of the VR, Fitch has also withdrawn SHUSA's VR as it believes there is no longer adequate information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide a VR for SHUSA. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs The IDRs of SHUSA and its subsidiaries are sensitive to changes to the IDR of its parent company, Banco Santander, S.A. Additionally, although not viewed as likely in the near term, if SHUSA becomes less strategically important to Banco Santander, its IDR could be downgraded. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SHUSA's Support Rating of '2' reflects a high probability of support from its parent. Since this support is based on institutional support, as opposed to sovereign support, there is no Support Rating Floor assigned. SHUSA's support rating is sensitive to the perceived ability and willingness of the parent company to support SHUSA. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES In the absence of a VR, SHUSA's subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by SHUSA and by various issuing vehicles are notched down from SHUSA's IDRs. This reflects Fitch's view that the parent company would likely step in to prevent non-performance if necessary. Nonetheless, under Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', these instruments will generally not be rated higher than similar issuances of the parent company. Fitch has downgraded and withdrawn the following ratings: Santander Holdings USA, Inc. --Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. Sovereign Bank, N.A. --Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb-' from bbb. Fitch affirms the following: Santander Holdings USA, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'; Sovereign Bank, N.A. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Long-term deposit rating at 'BBB+'; --Short-term deposit rating at 'F2'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'; Sovereign Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BB-'. 