Fitch Affirms SBS Bank at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Southland Building Society (SBS Bank, known as SBS). At the same time, the agency downgraded the bank's Support Rating to '5' from '4', and revised the Support Rating Floor to 'NF' from 'B+' following the introduction of New Zealand's Open Bank Resolution Scheme (OBR). A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, Viability Rating (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT SBS's IDRs, VR, senior debt ratings, and Outlook reflect its improved balance sheet structure and resilient pre-impairment operating profitability. The ratings also take into consideration SBS's small domestic franchise, which is reflected in restrained pricing-power as a result of prudent risk management and in turn limits the bank's growth potential. SBS's balance sheet structure benefits from improving asset quality, better liquidity and funding positions. Capitalisation remains adequate. SBS's balance sheet composition and profitability could come under pressure if the bank compromises underwriting standards to grow in more competitive and potentially riskier markets such as Auckland. However, Fitch expects exposure to Auckland to remain small. The agency does not believe SBS would compromise asset quality for above system loan growth. Fierce lending competition, mainly through pricing while maintaining prudent underwriting practices, is the most likely constraint to SBS's revenue generation in the financial year ending 31 March 2014 (FY14). Therefore, cost management and continuing improvements in asset quality are crucial to achieve healthy operating profit growth which supports internal capital generation. SBS's capital ratios have strengthened resulting from a reduction in risk-weighted assets (RWA) and increased retained earnings. SBS's Fitch Core Capital ratio continued to improve to 12.95% at FYE13 from 11.73% at FYE12. However SBS, as a mutual, has limited options to raise capital. Fitch estimates the likelihood of capital depletion as a result of faster RWA growth to be small. SBS's firm funding and solid liquidity positions benefit from a good regional franchise which in turn resulted in a fully deposit-funded loan book and improved liquidity management. SBS has continuously increased its proportion of on-balance sheet liquidity which is held in highly liquid assets. In addition, SBS's liquidity could be further boosted by available funding from the central bank and committed facility lines, which have been regularly tested. Wholesale funding remains a small portion of SBS's total funding. It is well covered with liquid assets and provides SBS with some diversification. Fitch believes a weakening in these positions would most likely occur if the bank were to grow excessively, a situation the agency considers unlikely given the fierce loan competition environment and restrained loan growth. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT SBS's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around New Zealand's operating economy, competitive market environment and potential impact on SBS's business model. An upgrade to the bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating is unlikely but could occur if the bank was able to successfully grow its balance sheet and generate stronger operating profits while maintaining its strong balance sheet composition. SBS's senior unsecured debt, such as deposit notes, has priority over the bank's redeemable shares which are its main funding source. As a result, Fitch rates SBS's senior unsecured debt one notch above its IDR and VR, reflecting the small proportion of these securities relative to SBS's redeemable shares. It has thus been affirmed following the affirmation of SBS's IDR and VR. Its ratings are sensitive to the same considerations that might affect SBS's VR. However, should the amount of senior unsecured instruments as a proportion of total liabilities increase to a level where the cushion of subordination provided by SBS's redeemable shares no longer warrant a one notch uplift, the rating would be equalised with the IDR. The IDRs, VR and senior unsecured debt ratings allow for some deterioration in the operating environment as well as SBS's balance sheet composition, but potential negative rating pressure could occur if asset quality was affected by profit deterioration and capital depletion. A significant worsening in SBS's funding and liquidity structure could also lead to negative rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The revisions to SBS's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the introduction of the OBR from 1 July 2013 and the reduced propensity of the New Zealand government to support. The OBR allows for the imposition of losses on senior creditors, including redeemable shareholders, to make up capital shortfalls where a deposit-taking institution has failed. The existence of a legal framework in the agency's view makes it easier for the authorities to impose losses than was previously the case. KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT SBS's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect the subordinated ranking of its investors. It has therefore been affirmed due to the affirmation of SBS's VR. Its ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect SBS's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Southland Building Society (SBS Bank): Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'; Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'; Support Rating Floor revised to 'NF' from 'B+'; Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2'; Long-Term senior unsecured debt (deposit notes) affirmed at 'BBB+'; and Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.