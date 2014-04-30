Fitch Affirms SCOR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'+ with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's junior subordinated debt at 'A-'. A full rating breakdown is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects SCOR's strong solvency and acceptable debt leverage for its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by significant business and risk diversification. The ratings also take into account the group's consistent and comprehensive strategy, solid business position, and sound but fluctuating profitability. SCOR has maintained healthy capital adequacy over the past three years, supported by the company's disciplined underwriting and a cautious investment policy. Fitch expects solvency to remain strong. The company's financial leverage ratio slightly deteriorated to an estimated 22% in 2013 from 20% in 2012, largely as a result of the acquisition of Generali US. However, it remains in line with Fitch's expectations for the ratings. Fitch does not expect financial leverage to worsen materially in the coming years. SCOR has successfully expanded its business position through external growth and swift integration of acquired operations. As a consequence, its business position and diversification have significantly improved over the past five years, notably in life reinsurance. Although the cost of SCOR's acquisitions has usually been reasonable, it has contributed to a sizeable share of intangible assets on the group's balance sheet. Nevertheless, the sum is manageable as SCOR has other sources of capital, which themselves are substantial, including subordinated debt and value-in-force. Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust its policy terms and conditions to support profitability. Nevertheless, profitability will remain inherently volatile mostly due to exposure to natural catastrophes. Fitch considers that the company's 2013 operating performance has been strong, as illustrated by net income of EUR589m, supported by an one-off gain resulting from its acquisition of Generali US. SCOR's technical profitability improved in 2013. In non-life, its net combined ratio improved further to a strong 94.8% in 2013 as calculated by Fitch from 95% in 2012. Life reinsurance profitability remains resilient with a technical margin broadly stable at 7.2%. Nevertheless, 2013 operating performance has been weakened by lower investment income reflecting the impact of the low interest rate environment on the group's conservative investment policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES A rating upgrade could be triggered by a sustainable profitability track record (combined ratio sustainably below 97%), translating into significant capital accumulation or debt redemption, and by the financial leverage ratio improving to below 22%. Conversely, rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include deterioration in Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy, financial leverage (to above 30%) or profitability (combined ratio sustainably above 103%). The rating actions are as follows: SCOR S.E.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+' Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' SCOR Switzerland AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook: SCOR Global P&C S.E. SCOR Global Life S.E. SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co SCOR UK Co Ltd SCOR Reinsurance Co (US) General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd 