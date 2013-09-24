Fitch Affirms Scottish Widows Plc's IDR at 'A'; Upgrades IFS to 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish Widows plc's (SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed SW's and Clerical Medical Finance plc's subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, at 'BBB+'. Fitch has upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the operating companies to 'A+' from 'A'. All Outlooks are Stable. The IFS rating is now one notch higher than the IDR, reflecting standard notching to allow for the priority of policyholder claims and the strong capital regime for insurers in the UK. Previously the IFS rating was capped at the level of the Long-term IDR of SW's ultimate parent, Lloyds Banking Group (LBG; A/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch rates SW and CMIG based on the credit quality of Scottish Widows Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance operations of LBG, as the agency views SW and CMIG as Core to SWG under its insurance group rating methodology. The ratings reflect Fitch's view of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its operations and management with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK life and pensions market. Although SWG's geographical diversification is relatively weak, as it is UK-focused, it benefits from product diversification not just within its life, pensions and investment businesses, but also through its sizeable non-life insurance business. While Fitch views the consequences of Basel III for bank-owned insurance entities cautiously, with potentially tougher capital requirements for banks that own insurance operations, the agency believes that LBG continues to consider its insurance operations as an important part of its business. Fitch believes that SW benefits from the bancassurance model through the integration of operations and risk management across the group, and from distribution of its products through LBG's bank branches. Although Fitch believes LBG could extract excess capital from SWG, the agency expects the regulatory Insurance Groups' Directive (IGD) capital ratio to remain strong (end-H113: 150%). SWG's financial leverage is relatively high for the rating level (end-2012: 31% on a Fitch-calculated pro-forma basis). SWG's fixed-charge coverage is adequate for the rating level (2012: 5.9x). SW's profitability is strong relative to many UK life insurance peers, with an operating return on assets of 0.53% and a new business margin of 3.8% on a present value of new business premium basis, in 2012. Fitch views SW's financial flexibility as adequate, as reflected by its issuance of GBP1.5bn of subordinated debt in April 2013, although LBG's reliance on state support remains a constraining factor for the financial flexibility of the group as a whole. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in LBG's ratings is likely to lead to a corresponding change in SW and CMIG's ratings. An upgrade for other reasons is unlikely in the near term as SWG's business scale and geographical diversification is not comparable with 'AA' category insurers. The ratings could be downgraded if SWG's credit profile deteriorates to such an extent that Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG, as might be indicated by one or more of: - A significant deterioration of market position indicated by a material decline in the value of new business - A significant fall in profitability - A decrease in regulatory IGD solvency to below 140% on a sustained basis ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.