Fitch Affirms Senkadagala Finance at 'BBB+(lka)'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sri Lanka-based Senkadagala Finance Company PLC's (SFC) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency also affirmed the rating on SFC's outstanding senior unsecured redeemable debentures at 'BBB+(lka)' and subordinated debentures at 'BBB(lka)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings and Debt SFC's rating reflects its satisfactory credit profile through economic cycles, supported by access to longer-term institutional funding and sound credit controls. In a trend seen across the sector, SFC's asset quality has come under pressure. Non-performing loans (NPLs) net of interest in suspense increased by 231% to LKR557m (USD4.3m) over the 12 months ended June 2014 and amounted to 4.3% of gross loans at end-June 2014 (1.4% at end-June 2013). However, its NPL ratio compares well against peers, supported by strong monitoring and timely seizure of collateral on overdue loans. The decline in asset quality is counterbalanced by the improvement in SFC's capitalisation. A rights issue in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14) supported an improvement in SFC's capitalisation, with its Fitch core capital ratio increasing to 15.0% at end-March 2014 from12.3% at end-March 2013 (Tier 1 capital ratio improved to 14% from 11.4% over the same period). The subordinated debenture issue in FY14 helped improve SFC's total capital ratio to 20.9% at end-March 2014 from 11.3% a year earlier. However, in Fitch's view, its capitalisation, although it has improved, is weaker than its peers. SFC's deposit base increased sharply by 65% in FY14 to reach LKR5.6bnand funded 35% of total assets. Fitch will monitor SFC's ability to develop and sustain its deposit franchise to determine if there has been a structural shift in its deposit-taking ability. In FY14, SFC secured a loan of USD7m from the International Finance Corporation, which together with debentures and securitised borrowings, has enabled SFC to better match its assets and liabilities compared with its peers. However, such funding exposes SFC to greater funding volatility. Unencumbered assets stood at an acceptable 1.3x of unsecured liabilities at end-June 2014 (1.1x at end-March 2014). As part of the consolidation process in the NBFI sector, in August 2014 SFC purchased Newest Capital Limited (NCL) for LKR300m. Fitch sees this purchase as credit neutral as the balance sheet impact to SFC would be minimal given the small scale of NCL's operations. SFC's senior unsecured debentures are rated at the same level as SFC's National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)' as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. SFC's subordinated debentures are rated one notch below SFC's National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)' to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings and Debt An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon sustained stronger capital and a more robust deposit franchise that would allow the company to expand in a controlled manner. SFC's rating could be downgraded if asset quality continues to weaken, leading to a material decline in capitalisation or excessive asset encumbrance. Primary Analyst Kanshka de Silva Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Nayantara Bandaranayake Analyst +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. 