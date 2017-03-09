(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view that there is continued support from its parent Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), a government agency, in view of SGI's importance in promoting and developing the domestic credit and guarantee insurance market. KDIC owns 93.85% of SGI. SGI benefits from a one-notch uplift from Fitch's standalone assessment due to supportive ownership. SGI has also maintained its sound financial performance, well-established market position in the specialised local credit and guarantee insurance market, and solid capitalisation commensurate with its business profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGI will maintain its financial fundamentals. This is supported by its prudent underwriting approach, which places a strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to topline growth. SGI has a strongly entrenched market position in South Korea's guarantee and credit insurance market, with a market share of 24% at end-September 2016 based on risk exposure. Its market share was above 20% in the past five years. At end-September 2016, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio was 472%, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%. The capital is a buffer against SGI's potentially volatile business portfolio. Debt leverage amounted to below 5% at end-September 2016, well within the tolerance levels for SGI's rating. SGI's investment mix is highly liquid, with about 85% in cash, deposits and fixed-income instruments. Stock investments constituted less than 15% of total shareholders' equity at end-September-2016, in line with the median for SGI's current rating category. These positive factors are counterbalanced by the inherent business risks associated with a niche business that moves in tandem with economic conditions, as well as the company's limited geographical diversification. SGI sources more than 95% of its business premiums from South Korea. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of SGI's rating in the near term is unlikely unless there are sustained strong improvements in its standalone financial fundamentals. As SGI's IFS rating is at the same level as the South Korean sovereign (AA-/Stable), an upgrade would also require an upgrade of the sovereign rating. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, with the combined ratio above 95% (2015: below 85%) and a regulatory capital ratio of below 400% for a prolonged period. A downgrade would also result from a downgrade of the South Korean sovereign or reduction in government support - either by a significant cut in the government's stake in KDIC or the sale of the government's shares to a financially weaker acquirer. Contact: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +4420 3530 1168 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020280 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 