(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Serbia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BB-' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Serbia's senior unsecured
long-term foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The
Short-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B'. The issue
ratings on
short-term bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Serbia's 'BB-' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Fiscal consolidation continued in 2016, with the general
government deficit
reaching 1.3% of GDP, a better outcome than the 4.7% deficit
planned in the
2015-2017 fiscal strategy. The consolidation in 2016 was partly
related to a
favourable cyclical position of the Serbian economy and one-off
factors, but the
structural improvement in the fiscal balance is estimated at
4.5pp of GDP in
2015-2016. Spending composition has also started to improve,
with the wage bill
declining below 10% of GDP while public investment rose to 3.3%
of GDP.
Fitch expects further fiscal consolidation, but at a much slower
pace as the
authorities gradually approach their medium-term deficit target
of 1% of GDP.
The budget was in surplus over the first four months of 2017,
creating fiscal
space that is likely to be used to increase wages or absorb some
contingent
liabilities, bringing the general government deficit to around
1.3% of GDP in
2017.
Public indebtedness remains a key rating weakness, despite the
improvements seen
in the government balance outturns and projections. The debt
ratio declined in
2016 for the first time since 2008 to 72.7% of GDP and will
likely decline below
70% of GDP by 2018. However, it is around 20pp of GDP higher
than the 'BB'
median and its currency structure (79.2% of total public debt
was in foreign
currency at end-April 2017) exposes it to dinar fluctuations.
Refinancing needs
exceed 10% of GDP, despite an increase in the average maturity
of government
debt. Fiscal risks from state-owned enterprises (SoEs) remain
material, as
evidenced by regular support from the budget, through subsidies,
guarantee calls
or debt repayment. Fitch expects this support to continue as SoE
restructuring
is proceeding slowly and unevenly. Risks of fiscal slippage
appear contained, as
an IMF Stand-By Arrangement provides a strong fiscal anchor.
Fitch considers macroeconomic performance as a weakness. Real
GDP grew by 2.8%
in 2016, reflecting both a favourable cyclical position and a
rebalancing
towards investment and net exports. The favourable employment
and wage dynamics
will likely support consumption growth and we expect continued
FDI in the
tradable sector to support export growth, therefore lifting our
growth
projection above 3% by 2019. However, potential growth, at
around 3.5%, is
hampered by unfavourable demographic trends, a large informal
sector and
restructuring needs in the large public sector, and is not
strong enough to
support income convergence with the EU. Macroeconomic stability
is gradually
improving, with a declining trend in inflation and improving
dinarisation, but
dollarisation of the economy remains high, hampering the
effectiveness of the
monetary policy.
External finances metrics are broadly in line with 'BB' peers.
Fitch expects the
current account deficit to remain around 4-5% of GDP over the
forecast horizon
as the expanding export base balances higher imports and oil
prices, and to be
fully covered by robust FDI inflows. At 27.8% of GDP at
end-2016, net external
debt has been on a declining trend since 2013 and is converging
towards the 'BB'
median of 21.2%, which could help reduce external interest and
the debt service
ratio. Foreign exchange reserves cover more than five months of
current account
payments, ensuring a high liquidity ratio of 161.1% at end-2016.
The
precautionary IMF programme offers further backing in case of
external
pressures.
There is a large NPL overhang in the banking sector, accounting
for 16.8% of
gross loans at end-March 2017. NPL write-offs and sales
encouraged by the
central bank have helped reduce the NPL ratio in recent years,
but have also
contributed to moderate credit growth (+5.6% in 2016). High
provisioning rates
together with strong capital adequacy ratios partly mitigate
financial risks,
and the moderate concentration of the banking sector and its
large foreign
ownership component (76.7% of assets at end-2016) reduce
systemic risks.
Serbia's structural features are typical of the 'BB' rating
category, with GDP
per capita broadly in line with the 'BB' median. Governance and
business
environment indicators, which are slightly better than the
medians, could
further improve as Serbia's institutions move towards EU
standards under the EU
accession negotiations. Structural reforms, particularly on
state-owned
companies are progressing, albeit at a slower pace than
initially envisaged.
Potential early legislative elections in the coming year could
slow the reform
process, even if Fitch expects continuity in economic policy.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Serbia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output to arrive
at the final LT
FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows:
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect weak medium term growth potential
relative to
peers, structural rigidities (including high unemployment, large
informal
economy and adverse demographics) and the large role of the
public sector in the
economy.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- An improvement in Serbia's medium-term growth prospects
- Further fiscal consolidation resulting in a reduction in the
general
government debt to GDP ratio
- Continued reduction in net external debt
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A reversal of fiscal consolidation, or the materialisation of
large contingent
liabilities on the government's balance sheet, that put the
general government
debt to GDP ratio on an upward path
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the EU accession talks and the IMF programme
will remain
important policy anchors.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001