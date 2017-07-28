Fitch Affirms Seychelles at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seychelles' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The issue rating on Seychelles' unsecured foreign-currency bond has also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'BB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the progress made under the country's IMF Extended Fund Facility programmes since 2010 when Seychelles was cured of default on its external debt. Seychelles has consistently over-performed on its primary budget surplus targets. Timely implementation and strong willingness to execute the structural reforms in the programmes have resulted in more robust and coherent fiscal and monetary policy frameworks. Seychelles completed its latest programme with the IMF in June and is seeking a new precautionary agreement. Seychelles' public debt remains on a downward path, despite a more expansionary fiscal stance since the start of 2016. The overall budget slipped into a small deficit in 2016 on the back of strong spending growth, but still returned a primary surplus of 3.4% of GDP, outperforming IMF targets. The spending increase followed loosening measures announced in early 2016 in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in September and in response to concerns at income inequality and poverty rates. The 2017 budget is targeting a primary surplus of 3.1% of GDP, with spending up almost 15% and revenue by 13%. In Fitch's view the budget is realistic, with revenue supported by higher excise duties, one-off stamp duty income, and the delay of the introduction of the progressive income tax reform to January 2018, from July 2017. Spending may fall short of budgeted amounts due to under-execution of capital spending. Total public debt was SCR12,408 million at end-2016 or 65.2% of GDP, according to Ministry of Finance (MOF) figures, which exclude guarantees and also debt owed to the IMF. This includes debt (T-bills and T-bonds) issued for monetary purposes, which accounted for 15.5% of GDP in 2016. Fitch excludes this debt issued for monetary purposes from its calculation (and includes debt owed to the IMF). On this basis we estimate that public debt/GDP was 52.4% at end-2016, down from 54.6% in 2015 (and 80.7% in 2010). We forecast this ratio will fall further, to 45% in 2019, even assuming that primary surpluses moderate to 2.5% of GDP. The current-account deficit expanded to 20.1% of GDP in 2016 and will remain structurally large in 2017-19. Despite low oil prices, the trade deficit widened in 2016 because of strong import growth, driven in part by fiscal loosening. This outweighed an improvement in the services surplus, which benefited from a 9.8% rise in tourist arrivals. In 2017 tourist arrivals have been even more buoyant, up 21% yoy in January-July. Net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) covered 36% of the current account deficit, down from more than 50% in 2014-15. This reflects the large import content of foreign investment in the tourism and hotel sectors. Gross external debt (which includes private sector debt) at more than 110% of GDP is high compared with the 'BB' peer median of 54% while net external debt at 37% of GDP is roughly double the peer median. Sovereign external debt at around 33% of GDP is closer to the peer median of 25%, following the government's restructuring of its external debt in 2010, and in net terms the sovereign became an external creditor in 2015. The authorities have sought to mitigate external vulnerabilities by increasing foreign reserves and maintaining a flexible exchange rate. Gross international reserves cover was 3.7 months of current external payments (CXP) in 2016, down from four months in 2015, but still high by historical standards: the ratio was below one month before 2009 and averaged 2.7 months in 2009-14. The exchange-rate regime has been liberalised since November 2008. The Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) has largely avoided significant interventions in the foreign-currency market and is taking steps to enhance its monetary policy framework by introducing an interest rate corridor. Five-year average real GDP growth is above the peer median at 4.7%, while the five-year average inflation rate is below the peer median, at 3.2%. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth to trend closer to 3% in 2018-19 as growth in the tourism sector moderates, as the offshore financial sector shrinks and given the prospect of quotas on some tuna fishing in light of depleting stocks. Seychelles continues to take action to improve its compliance with international financial standards, including regarding tax reporting. GDP per capita (USD15,238 in 2016) was three times the 'BB' median and closer to the 'A' median. The World Bank reclassified Seychelles as a 'high income' country in July 2015, although the UN reports that income inequality is high - with an income Gini coefficient of 65.8 in 2013. Seychelles also outperforms the 'BB' median in the UN human development indicators and World Bank governance indicators. The political landscape has changed following the victory of the opposition Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) in Seychelles' parliamentary election in September. LDS, a coalition of four parties, won 19 seats in the National Assembly, a majority of five over Parti Lepep, which had been in power since multi-party polls began in 1993. Although this cohabitation between a Parti Lepep presidency and an LDS-controlled National Assembly raises some uncertainty about government effectiveness, Fitch expects broad policy continuity. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Seychelles a score equivalent to a rating of 'BB' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: External finances: -1 notch to reflect Seychelles' vulnerability to external shocks and the country's large and persistent current account deficits, which have contributed to high levels of gross external debt; net external debt is higher than peers'. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive action are: - Improvement in the external outlook through accumulation of foreign-exchange reserves, narrowing of the current account deficit after FDI, and reduction in gross external indebtedness; - Continued commitment to reducing government debt/GDP; - Sustained GDP growth over the medium term; - Track record of moderate inflation and greater confidence in the flexible exchange-rate regime to absorb shocks. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action are: - Balance-of-payment pressures leading to falls in foreign-exchange reserves and increases in external debt ratios; - Reversal of fiscal reform, relaxation of expenditure control, or unexpected recapitalisation required to support state-owned enterprises, leading to rising government debt/GDP; - Weakening of the policy framework leading to a prolonged period of macroeconomic instability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Despite recent diversification, Seychelles' main tourism market remains Europe, and especially eurozone countries. Fitch expects eurozone growth to strengthen to 2% in 2017, before moderating to 1.8% and 1.4% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Contact: Primary Analyst Toby Iles Director +852 2263 9832 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Marina Stefani Associate Director +44 203 530 1809 Committee Chairperson Michele Napolitano Senior Director +44 203 530 1882 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 