(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based
Societe
Generale Marocaine de Banques' (SGMB) and Eqdom's National
Long-Term, National
Short-Term and Support Ratings. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
SGMB
SGMB's ratings are based on Fitch's belief of a high probability
of support from
majority shareholder Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable), if
required. This reflects
SG's strong ability (as indicated by the bank's rating) and
willingness to
provide support to SGMB. SGMB's Support Rating is constrained by
Morocco's
Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
It is Fitch's view that SG has ample resources to support SGMB,
whose
liabilities accounted for just 0.5% of SG's at end-2016. Fitch
views SGMB as a
strategically important subsidiary for SG. Retail banking is one
of SG's three
strategic business lines (international retail banking and
financial services).
SGMB is SG's largest subsidiary in Africa and is seen as the
group's entry point
to the continent.
SGMB has a reasonable franchise in Morocco (fourth-largest bank
and largest
foreign-owned bank with about a 9% market share in deposits) and
SG's commitment
to the country has not diminished in the past few years despite
weaker
performance at SGMB. Ownership has remained unchanged, with SG
holding 57.4% of
the capital and the balance being mainly held by a Moroccan
family.
SGMB is strongly integrated into SG. SG tightly controls its
Moroccan
subsidiary, at which senior management responsibilities are
broadly shared with
SG members. SG oversees SGMB's credit, country, market,
operational and
liquidity risks, and the subsidiary benefits greatly from SG's
organisation,
procedures, systems and tools. In addition, SGMB shares the same
branding as its
parent.
Fitch understands from management that SGMB has never required
any extraordinary
support from SG. However, ordinary support in the day-to-day
activities is
well-entrenched, for instance in the form of counter-guarantees
that allow SGMB
to meet regulatory requirements on large exposures, and through
short-term
liquidity lines.
EQDOM
Eqdom's ratings are based on a high probability of support from
ultimate
majority shareholder (SG) in case of need. Eqdom's main
shareholders are SG
Consumer Finance (SGCF, 100%-owned by SG) and SGMB
(AAA(mar)/Stable;
57.4%-controlled by SG). Their stakes in Eqdom are 34.9% and
18.8%,
respectively.
Fitch believes SG has ample resources to support Eqdom, whose
assets accounted
for less than 0.1% of SG's at end-2016.
Fitch believes that Eqdom is of limited strategic importance to
SG given its
small size and negligible contribution to SG's operating profit.
Nevertheless,
SG is aiming to develop synergies between its specialised
financial services and
its retail banking subsidiaries globally, and Morocco is no
exception.
Eqdom is the second-largest consumer finance company in Morocco,
with an overall
21% market share (more than half with civil servants, its
historical core client
base) and SG's commitment to the country has not diminished in
the past few
years despite a more challenging operating environment,
including for consumer
finance companies. Ownership has remained unchanged, with SG's
subsidiaries
owning total direct stake of 56.8% of capital at end-2016.
Fitch views Eqdom's integration into SG as only moderate. Eqdom
benefits from
significant independence in its day-to-day management.
Nevertheless, SG and SGMB
together control Eqdom's board, with the CEO being an SG
executive. Eqdom
benefits from SGCF's credit risk tools and procedures and from
funding support
from SGMB. Integration with SGMB has been growing since 2013 to
adapt to the
more challenging domestic environment.
Eqdom also receives funding support from SGMB. As a consumer
finance company, it
is wholesale-funded. Its non-equity funding is sourced from
domestic medium-term
debt issues and bank loans (near half of which are from SGMB).
Refinancing needs
are manageable and liquidity risk is mitigated by the potential
support from
SGMB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUPPORT RATING
SGMB
A downgrade of SGMB's Support Rating could result from a
reduction in SG's stake
in SGMB, reduced strategic importance to or lower integration
with SG. SGMB's
Support Rating would also be downgraded if SG's Long-Term IDR is
downgraded by
at least four notches, which is very unlikely. Finally, SGMB's
Support Rating
would also be downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling is revised
downwards by at
least two notches, which Fitch also views as unlikely.
EQDOM
A downgrade of Eqdom's Support Rating could result from a
reduction in SG's
stake in Eqdom, reduced strategic importance to or lower
integration with SG.
Eqdom's Support Rating would also be downgraded if SG's
Long-term IDR is
downgraded. Finally, Eqdom's Support Rating would also be
downgraded if
Morocco's Country Ceiling is revised downwards by at least two
notches, which
Fitch also views as unlikely.
NATIONAL RATINGS
SGMB
A downgrade of SGMB's National Ratings could result from a
reduction in SG's
stake in SGMB, reduced strategic importance to or lower
integration with SG, or
a three-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR, which Fitch does
not expect.
EQDOM
A downgrade of Eqdom's National Ratings could result from a
reduction in SG's
stake in Eqdom, reduced strategic importance to or lower
integration with SG. A
one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR would lead to a
one-notch downgrade of
Eqdom's National Long-Term Rating. An upgrade of Eqdom's
National Ratings could
result from greater levels of integration with SGMB or an
increase in SG's
ownership stake in Eqdom. A one-notch upgrade of SG's Long-Term
IDR would result
in an upgrade on Eqdom's National Ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Eqdom
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(mar)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
