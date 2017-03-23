(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Shanghai Pudong
Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (SPD) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Shanghai Municipality: SPD's ratings are credit-linked
to those of the
Shanghai Municipality. This is reflected in the municipal
government's 100%
ownership of SPD, strong government oversight of SPD's
financials, and strategic
importance of the entity's operation to Shanghai. These factors
mean there is a
strong likelihood the municipal government would extend
extraordinary support to
SPD, if needed. Therefore, SPD is classified as a credit-linked
public-sector
entity under Fitch's criteria.
Shanghai's Strong Creditworthiness: Shanghai, which is China's
financial centre,
had the highest gross regional product among all municipalities
across China in
2016. The municipality has strong budgetary performance, a
well-diversified
social-economic profile and a critical role as the national
financial centre and
the heart of Yangtze River Delta Region. The strengths are
partially mitigated
by its moderately high level of contingent liabilities arising
from its
public-sector entities.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: SPD's legal status
is assessed at
mid-range, as it is registered as a local state-owned limited
liability company
under Chinese company law.
Strategically Important: SPD is integral to the development of
Shanghai Pudong
New Area, which the municipal government plans to turn into an
important
international economic, financial, trading and logistic hub in
the city to drive
growth. SPD plays a critical role in implementing the
government's blueprint for
the area. The entity is also the government's arm in developing
large-scale
urban infrastructure projects.
Control & Supervision Attribute Assessed at Stronger: SPD's
major development
plans need approval from the government. SPD's financing plan
and indebtedness
level are also closely monitored by the government, and it needs
to report its
budgetary performance on a regular basis. SPD's board members
are mainly
appointed by the government.
Strong Integration with Government: SPD receives subsidies and
capital
injections from the government. The municipality also signs
build-transfer
contracts with SPD for municipal infrastructure projects. Fitch
expects the
government subsidies and capital injections to continue in the
medium term, as
SPD continues to undertake municipal infrastructure projects at
the request of
the government.
Standalone Credit Profile: SPD's financial profile is
characterised by large
capex, negative free cash flow and high leverage resulting in an
intrinsic
credit profile that is below its supported rating. This is
typical of
public-sector entities. Fitch expects this trend will continue
in the next two
to three years, driven by new municipal infrastructure projects.
Nevertheless,
the high visibility of SPD's project pipeline, stable profit
margin, and the
strong and continued support from the government could mitigate
these risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Closer Ties with Municipality: A stronger or more explicit
support commitment
from the municipality, a higher strategic importance to the
municipality, or
closer integration with the government may trigger positive
rating action on
SPD.
Lower Importance, Weaker Municipal Profile: Significant
weakening of SPD's
strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the
municipality's
shareholding, or reduced explicit and implicit municipality
support may result
in a downgrade. Negative rating action could also stem from the
municipality's
weaker fiscal performance or higher indebtedness. This could
lead to a lowering
of Fitch's internal assessment of Shanghai's creditworthiness
and, as a result,
of SPD's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Senior Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ark Huang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3153
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
