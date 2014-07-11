FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Affirms Shinsei TB Trust 7916702 and 7916703
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms Shinsei TB Trust 7916702 and 7916703

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of two Shinsei TB Trust funds’ senior beneficial interests (senior BIs) listed below. Both transactions are securitisations of residential mortgage loans in Japan.

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916702:

JPY0.60bn* senior BIs 1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916703:

JPY1.71bn* senior BIs 1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable\*as of 10 July 2014

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that the available credit enhancement for each of the senior BIs is sufficient to support the current ratings and each pool’s performance has remained within the agency’s expectation.

No loans have defaulted in either transaction to date. Since the previous rating action in August 2013, very few delinquent loans have been observed in the underlying pools and all such loans have been delinquent for less than one month.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unexpected material increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss severities from defaulted loans in each underlying pool may lead to negative rating actions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.