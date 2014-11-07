Fitch Affirms Silver Oak at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silver Oak Ltd.’s (Silver Oak) Class A notes as listed below. Silver Oak is a CMBS transaction backed by Raffles City Singapore, which comprises Raffles City Shopping Centre, Raffles City Tower, two hotel towers (Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford) and a convention centre. The rating action is as follows: USD645m Class A secured floating-rate notes due June 2018 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects adequate cash flows from the underlying properties, which have been above Fitch’s stabilised cash flow assumptions since closing in June 2011. Fitch’s stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for Silver Oak continue to meet the agency’s criteria thresholds. Robust tourism and domestic consumption in Singapore continue to support the transaction’s retail and hotel components, which accounted for over 80% of Silver Oak’s total operating income during the first nine months of 2014. For the same period, the office component contributed 17.2% of the transaction’s total operating income, supported by the tight supply of office space and growing demand for commercial real estate. Office leases expiring in 2014 have already been renewed, reflecting continuity of office leases. Hotel leases expiring in 2016 have also been renewed for a further 20 years. Rental income from retail leases expiring from October to December 2014 was only 1.6% of the portfolio’s total gross rental at end-September 2014, which was equivalent to 3.6% of retail gross rental for the same period. Fitch deems the renewal risks for retail leases as limited given the property manager’s track record in renewing leases. The property portfolio’s prime location, strong transport links, and experienced property-management team are expected to continue to support stable operating performance. Fitch’s stressed three-month DSCR for the Class A notes has been maintained at an average 2.7x for the nine months ended September 2014 (assuming a stressed refinancing rate of 6.65%), compared with 1.77x at the ‘AAAsf’ stress. The reported three-month DSCR averaged 6.1x for the same period. The committed occupancy rate has been stable at over 98.5% since the transaction’s closing. The LTV ratio has edged lower to 26.0% at end-June 2014, from 26.5% at end-December 2013. The low LTV reflects a higher valuation following the completion of an asset enhancement initiative (AEI) at the underlying properties. Silver Oak is a special-purpose company incorporated under the laws of Singapore. RCS Trust is the owner of the underlying property as well as the borrower. RCS Trust is jointly owned by CapitaCommercial Trust and CapitaMall Trust, with 60% and 40% interest respectively. CapitaLand (RCS) Property Management Pte Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, is the property manager for the underlying property. RATING SENSITIVITIES Based on Fitch’s sensitivity analysis, a negative rating action may be considered if free cash flow declines by 28.6% from annualised levels in 2014 or if the value of the properties declines by 46.1% from the latest valuation in June 2014, assuming the liquidity facility is fully drawn. The liquidity facility has not been drawn since closing and is not expected to be drawn given the adequate cash flows. Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivity are further described in the new issue report for Silver Oak Ltd. dated 22 June 2011. Contacts:

Lead Surveillance Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director Committee Chairperson

Helen Wong Senior Director

The sources of information used to assess the rating were RCS Trust, the originator and RCS Trust's shareholders, CapitaCommercial Trust and CapitaMall Trust. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria 'Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific', dated 2 May 2014, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.