RPT-Fitch affirms Silverstone Master Issuer PLC

March 18 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silverstone Master Issuer programme following an in-depth performance review. A full list of rating actions is below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is based on robust collateral performance and sufficient level of credit enhancement (CE) to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. CE for the class A notes (rated ‘AAAsf’) remains unchanged at 16.69% since last issuance and consists of reserve funds and subordinated notes. The collateral performance has remained stable since our last review. Three-months plus arrears which were at 0.33% at the time of last review have only shown a modest decrease to 0.30% of the pool. This is well below the average for UK prime mortgages at around 2%. Furthermore, Fitch expects interest rates to remain at low levels for the next year, which coupled with an expected stabilisation in the level of unemployment is likely to support continued good performance of the programme. Given relatively low level of arrears, losses have also remained low at 1bp in the past 12 months. These have been covered comfortably with excess spread, which stands at approximately 0.77% excluding Z note interest payment. The level of subordination was identified as one of the key rating drivers by Fitch at the time of assignment of ratings. CE for the class A notes has not increased since the last transaction. However, the current level of CE is sufficient to maintain current ratings of class A notes, in Fitch’s view. All relevant counterparties are currently suitably rated and are at or above their minimum required ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables due to factors such as an increase in unemployment or interest rates, however, could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could deplete reserve funds and reduce credit enhancement available to the notes resulting in potential rating actions. The ratings are also sensitive to counterparty risks the transactions are exposed to and may be revised if a direct support counterparty is downgraded below its minimum required ratings. A 30% increase in default rates and a simultaneous 30% decrease in recovery rates was expected to result in the downgrade of class A notes to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AAAsf’ at the time of the last issuance in March 2012. Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the New Issue report published on 22 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows: Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2009-1 Series 2009-1 Class A1: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2009-1 Class A2: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2009-1 Class A3: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2010-1 Series 2010-1 Class A1: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2010-1 Class A2: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2010-1 Class A3: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2011-1 Series 2011-1 Class 1A: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2011-1 Class 2A: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2011-1 Class 3A1: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2011-1 Class 3A2: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2011-1 Class 3A3: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2011-1 Class 4A: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Silverstone Master Issuer PLC - Series 2012-1 Series 2012-1 Class 1A: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1 Class 2A1: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1 Class 2A2: affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable