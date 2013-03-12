Fitch Affirms Simon Property Group's IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the credit ratings of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG), and its operating partnership, Simon Property Group, L.P. (collectively, Simon) as follows: Simon Property Group, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --$39.8 million preferred stock at 'BBB'. Simon Property Group, L.P. --IDR at 'A-'; --$6 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities at 'A-'; --$13.4 billion senior unsecured notes at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers The affirmation of Simon's IDR at 'A-' reflects the resilient cash flow of the company's large, high-quality mall and premium outlet portfolio as well as other retail real estate interests, which underpin a fixed-charge coverage ratio appropriate for the 'A-' rating. Credit strengths also include the company's strong management team and track record of accessing multiple sources of capital. Leverage, though elevated in recent periods, is expected remain consistent with the 'A-' IDR for a large capitalization retail REIT. The rating is balanced by Simon's growing development pipeline (largely re-development projects), although this risk is mitigated by adequate liquidity coverage. The rating takes into consideration the company's continued appetite for large acquisitions that temporarily weaken certain debt metrics. Resilient Cash Flow Same-store net operating income growth remained positive throughout the recent cycle and increased by 4.8% in the mall and premium outlet segment in 2012, driven by stable occupancy and re-leasing spreads of 10.8% in 2012. Fitch expects positive same-store results to continue over the next 12-to-24 months as lease rollover remains positive driven in part by limited new supply. Looking forward, lease expirations are staggered with small shop revenues expirations of 6.5%, 7.2% and 7.6% in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively. Anchor lease revenue expirations are immaterial at 0.8% through 2015. Diffuse Tenant Base Simon is well positioned to withstand the constantly changing retailer landscape given the diversification of its tenant roster. Simon's top inline tenants as of Dec. 31, 2012 were The Gap, Inc. (Fitch IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook), which represented 3.2% of base minimum rent, followed by Limited Brands, Inc. at 2.2% and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. at 1.6%. Top anchor tenants have a more limited contribution to base minimum rents and as of Dec. 31, 2012 included Macy's, Inc. (Fitch IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook) at 0.5%, J.C. Penney Co., Inc. (Fitch IDR of 'B-' with a Negative Outlook) at 0.5%, and Sears Holdings Corporation (Fitch IDR of 'CCC' with a Negative Outlook) at 0.2%. Many of Simon's tenants are unrated; however, retailer health as measured by sales per square foot in Simon's mall and premium outlet portfolio continued an upward trend to $568 in 4Q'12 from $533 in 4Q'11. Continued growth in tenant sales supports Simon's ability to achieve positive same-store NOI growth. Solid Fixed-Charge Coverage The above-mentioned favorable operating fundamentals led to fixed-charge coverage of 2.9x in 2012, compared with 2.9x in 2011 and 2.7x in 2010. Positive comparable results, coupled with the company's increased interest in The Mills Limited Partnership assets, cash flows from Simon's 28.9% ownership interest in Klepierre, and lower cost of debt capital, drove the sustained increase in coverage. Under Fitch's base case in which same-store NOI growth remains in the low single digits and the company realizes incremental cash flow from re-development, coverage would be in the low-3x range, which would be strong for the 'A-' IDR. In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which same-store NOI declines and incremental cash flow from re-development is muted, fixed-charge coverage would remain in the high 2x range, which would still be appropriate for the 'A-' IDR. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated investments less recurring capital expenditures less straight-line adjustments, divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock dividends. Access to Multiple Sources of Capital Simon has a long track record of accessing multiple sources of capital, including in the depths of the financial crisis. Recent notable transactions include a $1.2 billion follow-on common stock offering in March 2012 to fund a portion of the Klepierre investment, a supplemental $2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility established in June 2012 bringing total revolver capacity to $6 billion, and two bond offerings totaling $1.3 billion in December 2012. Simon is also an active secured borrower in the insurance company, bank, and CMBS markets. Leverage Expected to be Appropriate Leverage was 6.0x in 2012, an elevated level compared with 5.6x in 2011 and 5.7x in 2010. Debt incurrence associated with various acquisitions (including wholly-owned assets and joint ventures) and development projects drove the increase in leverage. Under Fitch's base case, leverage would be in the 5.5x to 6.0x range over the next several years, which would be appropriate for the 'A-' IDR for a large retail REIT. Under a stress case not anticipated by Fitch, leverage sustains above 6.0x, which would be commensurate with a 'BBB+' IDR. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated investments. Large Portfolio Simon is the largest publicly traded REIT with an equity market capitalization of $57.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2012, and its diversified retail portfolio reduces reliance on regional retail drivers. For 2012, the company's top five states by NOI contribution were Florida at 14.5%, Texas at 11.2%, California at 11%, New York at 6.8% and Massachusetts at 6.6%, with no other state exceeding 5.7% of total NOI. Simon also has investments outside the U.S. via interests in or joint ventures with local owners (e.g., Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust in Canada, Shinsegae International Co. in Korea) that further diversify its geographical risk. Growing Development Pipeline Simon's U.S. and international development pipeline included $1.2 billion in pro rata net cost to complete as of Dec. 31, 2012, and the company will likely incur similar annual funding requirements over the next several years. Projects vary widely and include new outlet construction, expansions, and re-configurations. Unfunded development costs to complete for U.S. projects represented 2.4% of undepreciated cost basis assets as of Dec. 31, 2012, which is still below the pre-crisis level of 4.2% as of Dec. 31, 2007. Liquidity coverage is adequate at 1.3x for Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014, despite growing development. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by liquidity uses. Sources include unrestricted cash, availability under Simon's unsecured revolving credit facilities and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends. Uses include pro rata debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures. If the company refinances 90% of upcoming secured debt maturities, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.2x. Fitch calculates that the company's common stock dividends and distributions represented only 73.1% of funds from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and straight-line rents, reflective of substantial internally-generated liquidity. Significant Financial Flexibility Of the company's 329 properties in North America and Asia, 165 are unencumbered, providing significant financial flexibility. Unencumbered assets (2012 unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 7% capitalization rate) covered unsecured debt by 2.2x as of Dec. 31, 2012, which is low for the 'A-' IDR. However, unencumbered asset quality is strong, with 127 unencumbered Malls and Premium Outlets producing sales of approximately $732 per square foot compared with $568 per square foot for Malls and Premium Outlets overall. In addition, the covenants in the company's debt agreements do not restrict financial flexibility. Stable Outlook The stable outlook is predicated on coverage being strong at or just above 3x, offset by leverage sustaining between 5.5x and 6.0x, along with adequate liquidity coverage. Simon has a long track record of acquisitions, including Prime Outlets in 2010 for $2.3 billion, The Mills Corporation in 2007 for $4 billion, and Chelsea Property Group in 2004 for $5.1 billion. These transactions have diversified Simon across the retail spectrum, given SPG exposure to the value segment within retail, and provided opportunities to leverage tenant relationships and back office capabilities. However, in some cases such as the Klepierre investment, certain credit metrics have temporarily weakened. Preferred Stock Notching The two-notch differential between Simon's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'A-'. Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web site at www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. Rating Sensitivities The following factors may have a positive impact on Simon's Ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (coverage was 2.9x in 2012); --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.0x (leverage was 6.0x in 2012). The following factors may have a negative impact on Simon's Ratings and/or Outlook: --A highly leveraged transaction that materially weakens the company's credit profile; --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.3x; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x beyond 2014; --Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (this metric is 1.3x for Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014). Contact: Primary Analyst Sean Pattap Senior Director +1-212-908-0642 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Britton Costa Associate Director +1-212-908-0524 Committee Chairperson Monica Aggarwal Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. 