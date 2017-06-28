(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
homebuilder Sino-Ocean
Group Holding Limited's (Sino-Ocean Group) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed
Sino-Ocean Group's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and
the ratings on
all the outstanding US dollar bonds it guarantees, at 'BBB-'.
The full list of
rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects strong support from China Life
Insurance Company
Limited (China Life; A+/Stable), which provides a two-notch
uplift from
Sino-Ocean Group's standalone 'BB' credit profile. Sino-Ocean
Group's standalone
credit profile is supported by its strong focus on and leading
position in
targeted Tier 1 and 2 Chinese cities, increasing rental income,
prudent land
acquisitions, and its diversified funding channels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support from China Life: China Life has positioned Sino-Ocean
Group as its sole
strategic real-estate investment platform in China. It holds
29.99% of
Sino-Ocean Group and is committed to owning no less than 25% in
the future.
China Life's linkage with the property developer is strong and
provides support
for Sino-Ocean Group's rating level. China Guangfa Bank Co.,
Ltd. (BB+/Stable),
in which China Life has a controlling stake, subscribed to 20%
of the first
phase of medium-term notes issued by Sino-Ocean Group in March
2017. Sino-Ocean
may intensify its collaboration with China Life in investment
property funds and
the senior living business.
Focus on Top-Tier Cities: Sino-Ocean Group continues to focus on
Tier 1 and 2
cities, making it well-positioned to benefit from the strong
demand in these
cities. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will account for about
46% of its
saleable resources in 2017 by value. At end-2016, 43% and 55% of
Sino-Ocean
Group's land bank by value was in Tier 1 and 2 cities,
respectively, where the
demand-supply dynamic is more balanced than in lower-tier
cities. Sino-Ocean
Group aims to raise contracted sales by about 20% to CNY60
billion in 2017,
compared with CNY104 billion of saleable resources. Its
contracted sales in
January-May 2017 rose 59% to CNY22 billion, while the average
selling price
(ASP) for contracted sales rose 35% to CNY20,321.
Rising Rental Income: Sino-Ocean Group's attributable rental
income from
investment properties and property management fees increased 12%
to CNY1.7
billion in 2016, due to the addition of a new office building in
Shanghai, and a
higher rental rate and a higher occupancy rate achieved in its
existing
projects. Sino-Ocean Group is also expanding its real estate
finance business
and senior living business to provide an additional source of
income in the long
term. The contribution of new businesses is still immaterial,
given their small
scale.
Prudent Land Acquisitions: Sino-Ocean Group's leverage, as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory (including guaranteed debt for joint
ventures and
associates), decreased to 34.9% in 2016 from 49.6% in 2015, due
to stronger
contracted sales and a prudent land acquisition strategy. The
company acquired
19 projects for its land bank, with total gross floor area of
4.8 million sqm,
at an attributable cost of CNY10.5 billion, which accounts for
only 24% of its
contracted sales proceeds in 2016. Fitch expects the company to
spend about
CNY20 billion-25 billion on land acquisitions in 2017, which
will form about
half of its contracted sales proceeds. Fitch expects its
leverage ratio to
increase to 35%-40% by end-2017 due to more land acquisitions.
Lower Funding Costs: Sino-Ocean Group has developed diversified
funding
channels, including onshore bonds and offshore bank loans. The
company sold
domestic corporate bonds in May 2016 at 3.5% and redeemed the
perpetual bonds
issued in 2011. It also obtained approval for a CNY10 billion
MTN programme and
issued CNY4 billion as the first tranche at 4.77%-5.05%. The
proceeds will be
used to refinance its existing borrowings. The company reduced
its average
funding cost to 5.38% in 2016 from 6.25% in 2015. Fitch expects
its funding cost
to decline further to about 5% in 2017.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sino-Ocean Group's standalone rating is more reflective of 'BB'
category peers
such as Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. (BB/Stable), Beijing
Capital
Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd. (BCDH, BBB-/Stable,
standalone BB/Stable),
and Yuexiu Property Company Limited (Yuexiu, BBB-/Stable,
standalone BB/Stable).
Sino-Ocean Group's contracted sales scale is smaller than
Guangzhou R&F's and
BCDH's, but higher than Yuexiu's. Its leverage of 35% is similar
to Yuexiu's,
but lower than Guangzhou R&F's and BCDH's.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable contracted sales of CNY50 billion-70 billion per
year in
2017-2019 (2016: CNY50.4 billion)
- EBITDA margin (excluding capitalised interest) at 23%-26% in
2017-2019 (2016:
23.9%)
- Annual land replenishment cost at about 50% of total
contracted sales for
2017-2019 (2016: 21%)
- Attributable rental income from investment properties at about
CNY1.8
billion-2.0 billion for 2017-2019 (2016: CNY1.7 billion)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Evidence of strengthening linkage with China Life
-EBITDA margin (excluding capitalised interest) sustained above
25% (2016:
23.9%)
-Net debt/adjusted inventory (including guaranteed debt for JVs
and associates)
sustained below 35% (2016: 34.9%)
-Contracted sales/gross debt (including guaranteed debt for JVs
and associates)
sustained above 1.25x (2016: 1.0x)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-EBITDA margin sustained below 20%
-Substantial decrease in contracted sales
-Net debt/adjusted inventory (including guaranteed debt for JVs
and associates)
rising close to 50%
- Contracted sales/total debt (including guaranteed debt
for JVs and
associates) sustained below 0.8x
-Evidence of weakening linkage with China Life
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: At end-2016, Sino-Ocean Group had unrestricted
cash of CNY19.1
billion, enough to cover the short-term debt of CNY6.2 billion.
The company
issued CNY4 billion in domestic bonds in March 2017. It also has
approved but
unutilised facilities of CNY118.7 billion at end-2016. This will
be sufficient
to fund development costs, land premium payments and debt
obligations during
2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook.
-- Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance I Limited
-- Rating on outstanding US dollar bonds affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II Limited
-- Rating on outstanding US dollar bonds affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
