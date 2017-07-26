Fitch Affirms Six Taiwan Bills Finance Companies

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on six Taiwanese bills finance companies (BFCs): International Bills Finance Corporation (IBF), China Bills Finance Corporation (CBF), Grand Bills Finance Corporation (Grand), Taching Bills Finance Corporation (Taching), Dah Chung Bills Finance Corporation (Dah Chung) and Taiwan Finance Corporation (TFC). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Waterland Financial Holdings (Waterland Financial) and Waterland Securities Corporation (Waterland Securities), which are driven by and equalised with the ratings of IBF, the principal operating subsidiary of the group. The Outlooks are all Stable. A full list of rating action is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS The IDRs and National Ratings of IBF, CBF, Grand, Taching and Dah Chung are driven by their standalone credit profiles, which are reflected in their Viability Ratings. The Stable Outlooks underline Fitch's expectation that these BFCs will maintain satisfactory capital strength and adequate liquidity relative to their large commercial paper guarantees and fixed-income investments and to manage unexpected losses in their bond investments if interest rates rise abruptly. TFC's IDRs and National Ratings reflect potential institutional support from its largest shareholders - Mega International Commercial Bank Company Limited, IBF and Cathay United Bank - which is reflected in its Support Rating. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's belief that shareholder support is not likely to weaken in the near to medium term. The 'bbb' Viability Ratings of IBF and CBF reflect the companies' strong market positions in Taiwan's bills finance sector, generally consistent risk appetite over economic cycles and sound capitalisation. The ratings also take into account the sector's inherently weak business model, which has limited business scope, high concentration risk, complete wholesale funding and susceptibility to market volatility. The 'bbb-' Viability Ratings of Dah Chung, Grand and Taching are based on the companies' modest franchises in guarantee and fixed-income market making, more variable risk appetite over economic cycles and higher concentrations in repo counterparties. Their focus on creditworthy corporates and maintenance of sound capital buffers helps mitigate the associated risks. TFC's lower Viability Rating of 'bb+' considers its smaller franchise and higher growth risk against other rated BFCs. The company is a price taker in the guarantee business and lacks a competitive niche. That being said, TFC's capitalisation is adequate relative to its risk profile. Fitch expects the BFCs' profitability to moderate in 2017 and 2018 on the basis of no major changes in the central bank policy rate. Spreads are likely to narrow as some of the higher-yield bonds mature and abundant system liquidity pressures guarantee pricing. Rated BFCs reported an average return on assets of 0.8% in 2016, slightly down from 0.9% in 2015, due to modest foreign-exchange losses and lower equity trading gains. We expect the BFCs' growth of risk assets to slow in 2017-2018, given capitalisation constraints. The pressure on spreads amid the low interest-rate environment has led to the BFCs increasing their exposure to guarantees and fixed-income investments to hold up their earnings. As such, the average regulatory capital ratio and Fitch Core Capital ratio of rated BFCs have declined to around 13.8% at end-2016, from 14.4% and 14.7%, respectively, at end-2015. The companies aim to maintain their regulatory capital ratios at around 13%-14%. The risk of rapid guarantee exposure increases in 2016 is mitigated by the BFCs' focus on established, creditworthy borrowers and their adequate collateralisation and provisioning. The reserves of rated BFCs covered 1.4% of total guarantees at end-2016. Meanwhile, interest-rate risk exposures remain modest. The impact of a 100bp rate hike would have been 11.3% of rated BFCs' equity at end-2016. WATERLAND FINANCIAL AND WATERLAND SECURITIES The rating of Waterland Financial and the Stable Outlook are aligned with those of IBF, based on the high level of integration between the two companies and the parent's modest leverage and sound standalone liquidity. The rating of Waterland Securities and the Stable Outlook are aligned with that of Waterland Financial, reflecting the obligatory support from the holding parent under Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and huge reputational risk to the parent in case of subsidiary default. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR IBF's and CBF's '4' Support Ratings and 'B+' Support Rating Floors reflect a limited probability of government support, if needed, due to their low systemic importance. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of Grand, Taching and Dah Chung reflect Fitch's view that state support cannot be relied on due to their lack of systemic importance. TFC's Support Rating is driven by Fitch's expectation that its bank shareholders would provide support to the company, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS The IDRs and National Ratings of IBF, CBF, Grand, Taching and Dah Chung are sensitive to the same factors affect their Viability Ratings. A change in Fitch's assessment of the ability or propensity of TFC's largest shareholders to provide support is likely to result in a change in its IDRs and National Ratings. VIABILITY RATINGS IBF's and CBF's Viability Ratings have limited upside due to their concentrated business model and modest franchise compared with similarly rated domestic banks. An upgrade for Dah Chung, Grand, Taching and TFC could be considered if the companies meaningfully improve their franchise, demonstrate a more consistent risk appetite through economic cycles and moderate concentration risk in credit and liquidity. Negative rating action may result from weakened capital strength due to further aggressive growth in the guarantee book or market risk, but this is not our base-case scenario. WATERLAND FINANCIAL AND WATERLAND SECURITIES Waterland Financial's ratings are driven by the financial strength of its principal operating subsidiary, IBF. Any weakening of IBF's credit profile or Waterland Financial's standalone liquidity and leverage could pressure its ratings. Waterland Securities' ratings will move in tandem with the ratings of its parent, Waterland Financial. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of IBF, CBF, Grand, Taching and Dah Chung are sensitive to changes in assumptions around the propensity of the government to provide timely support. TFC's Support Rating may be downgraded if the willingness or ability of its large bank shareholders to extend support was deemed to have deteriorated. The rating actions are as follows: IBF: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Waterland Financial: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Waterland Securities: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' CBF: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Dah Chung: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Taching: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Grand: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' TFC: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CBF, Grand, TFC) Director +886 2 81757604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Rowena Chang (IBF, Waterland Financial, Waterland Securities, Taching and Dah Chung) Associate Director +886 2 81757602 Secondary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA,CPA (IBF, Waterland Financial, Waterland Securities, Taching and Dah Chung) Director +886 2 81757604 Rowena Chang (CBF, Grand, TFC) Associate Director +886 2 81757602 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. 