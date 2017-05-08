Fitch Affirms Skipton Building Society at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Skipton Building Society's (SBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'/'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK Building Societies. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS SBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's conservative risk appetite, healthy asset quality, solid capitalisation, sound funding and strong liquidity. The ratings also reflect the society's limited franchise and the concentration of its business on the UK housing market. Asset quality is healthy and compares well with its UK peers. The recent sale of the society's nonperforming legacy specialist mortgages (including self-certified, sub- and near-prime lending) further improves the society's asset quality. We believe that some risk remains in the performing legacy loan portfolios, as these portfolios may begin to suffer larger losses when base rates rise, but this should be manageable. The society no longer has any appetite for specialist mortgages or commercial loans, and both these books are in run-off. SBS's profitability is in line with peers'. Its profitability is under pressure from the highly competitive UK mortgage market, but benefits from low funding costs and very low loan impairment charges. The society's reported net interest margin has declined from a high of 140bps in 2014 to 116bps in 2016 and we expect it to fall further as a result of the persistently low interest rates in the UK. SBS's earnings are more diversified than other building societies' through its estate agency subsidiary, Connells. Cost efficiency of the mortgages and savings business is in line with the sector average. However, as the result of the consolidation of Connells, SBS's consolidated efficiency ratios are weaker. SBS's capitalisation and leverage are sound and benefit from the society's strong internal capital generation. Capital ratios are maintained, with solid buffers over regulatory minimum requirements. SBS's fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio increased to 23.9% at end-2016, from 16.8% at end-2015, but the improvement was mainly the result of the society's first-time adoption of the internal ratings-based (IRB) approach; under the standardised approach SBS's end-2016 CET1 ratio would have been 17.3%. While Fitch considers Connells strategic for the group, we view it as an additional potential source of capital, in case of need. Liquidity is strong, with liquidity buffers mostly composed of cash at the Bank of England, UK government bonds and treasury bills. It also benefits from access to contingent liquidity from the Bank of England. Funding is mainly composed of customer savings. The society also uses wholesale funding, but this source is less important than for some of SBS's larger peers and consists mostly of secured funding. Fitch does not expect a significant change to this funding mix, although the society is looking for ways to diversify its wholesale funding base, with expected issuances of covered and senior debt in the medium-term. SBS's strong liquidity drives the society's 'F1' Short-Term IDR, which is the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to the society's Long-Term IDR. SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) SBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the society becomes non-viable given UK legislation and regulations that provide a framework that is likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses after a failure and because of the society's low systemic importance. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES SBS's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR, reflecting Fitch's assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR and loss severity. Legacy Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down once from the VR for loss severity. The permanent interest- bearing shares (PIBS) are rated four notches below the VR: two notches for loss severity and two notches for incremental non-performance risk in the form of potential non-payment of coupon. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS SBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to structural deterioration in profitability through tighter margins and higher loan impairment charges, and weaker asset quality. This could be caused by a material weakening of the operating environment in the UK if the economic environment deteriorates substantially following the UK's decision to leave the EU. The VR and IDRs could also come under pressure if the society increases its risk appetite, for example, through a sharp increase in lending to higher-risk segments, including commercial real estate or higher loan-to-value lending, or if its capitalisation weakens materially, none of which Fitch currently expects. An upgrade of the VR would require a longer track record of consistent performance through the economic cycle. In addition, Fitch views the society's business model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage lending and savings market, as less diversified than that of its more highly rated UK peers. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch does not expect any changes to the SR and the SRF given the low systemic importance of the building society, as well as the legislation in place that is likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for resolving SBS. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from which they are notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt and programme rating: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Permanent Interest-Bearing Shares: affirmed at 'BB+' 