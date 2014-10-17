Fitch Affirms Slovenia at 'BBB+; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovenia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The issue ratings on Slovenia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slovenia's 'BBB+' ratings reflect the following key rating drivers: - Slovenia's gross general government debt (GGGD), at an estimated 82% of GDP in 2014 (or 70% of GDP net of government deposits), is nearly four times its 2008 level, and over twice the 'BBB' median, as a result of poor economic performance, fiscal slippage and large-scale bank clean-up operations in 2013 and early 2014. Fitch forecasts that GGGD is near its peak, as the bulk of bank recapitalisation and impaired asset transfers has taken place, the budget deficit has narrowed, and macroeconomic performance has improved. The centre-left government formed in September 2014 by Prime Minister Miro Cerar faces a challenging task in bringing the general government deficit to below 3% of GDP in 2015, from an estimated 4.4% (3.5% excluding financial sector operations) in 2014, to comply with the requirements of the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure. Fitch forecasts that the deficit will only fall to below 3% of GDP from 2016. - Economic activity has recovered faster than expected, and Fitch now estimates that real GDP growth will reach 2% in 2014. Nevertheless, the gap in average growth between Slovenia and its 'BBB' peers remains wide. Furthermore, external risks to Slovenia's small and open economy are on the rise, with the eurozone recovery faltering and the likelihood that western sanctions on Russia (and Russian counter-sanctions) will remain in place through 2015 and thus damage the export prospects of some Slovenian companies (Russia accounts for 5% of Slovenia's exports). Fitch thus forecasts that growth will slow to 1.6% in 2015, followed by a modest pick-up that will nevertheless leave GDP growth well below the 1993-2008 average of 4.2%. - The banking sector's outlook has improved markedly since the recent clean-up operations, but remains fragile. The sector's capital adequacy ratio stood at 16% in mid-2014, and a small measure of profitability has returned. Nevertheless, impaired loans (on Fitch's preferred definition including doubtful loans in the 'C' local regulatory definition), while lower than before the asset transfer, have stagnated above 20% of the total in 2014. The rehabilitation of the banking sector will proceed in parallel with that of the corporate sector. Both are likely to take several years still. Net corporate liabilities are falling, but were still high in 1Q14 at 106% of GDP. - At an estimated 24% of GDP in 2014, net external debt is higher than the 'BBB' median of 5%. The economy is rebalancing externally at a quick pace. The current account is in large surplus (an estimated 5% of GDP in the year to July 2014) and Fitch expects it to remain largely in place in 2015-16. This is helping to fund bank and corporate deleveraging (the capital and financial account deficit amounted to 7% of GDP in the year to July 2014). - Government financing flexibility has improved as evidenced by substantial bond issuance in early 2014 and lower spreads. Increased government deposits (11.4% of GDP in 2014 from 9.1% of GDP in 2013) roughly cover expected gross public borrowing requirements for 2015, reflecting Slovenia's prudent approach to debt management. - Indicators of human development, governance and per-capita incomes exceed comfortably the median of the 'BBB' category. EU and eurozone membership and a fairly high value-added and diversified economy also underpin Slovenia's sovereign ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors could, individually or collectively, trigger a positive rating action: - Budget deficit reduction remaining on track consistent with the public debt ratio being placed on a firm downward path - Increased confidence that bank and corporate balance-sheet clean-up are progressing. In this respect, the outcome of the ECB comprehensive assessment is important - Sustained economic recovery, particularly if supported by structural reforms such as the privatisation of key state assets -Significant reduction in the net external debt/GDP ratio The following risk factors could individually or collectively, trigger negative rating action: - Deterioration in the public debt trajectory resulting from either widening budget deficits or the crystallisation on the sovereign balance sheet of unexpected liabilities, for example related to banking or corporate sector clean-up - Severe worsening of macroeconomic and/or financing conditions KEY ASSUMPTIONS Given the uncertainties involved, Fitch does not assume a contribution from the realisation of returns on distressed assets held on the Bad Asset Management Company (BAMC)'s balance sheet for the purpose of its GGGD projections. Fitch makes allowance for only a limited contribution to GGGD reduction from privatisation proceeds, given that the sale of significant assets in the telecoms and banking sectors is still not certain at this stage. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Louis Director +44 20 3530 1539 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Committee Chairperson Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.