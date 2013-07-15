RPT-Fitch affirms SMART SME CLO 2006-1

July 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed SMART SME CLO 2006-1’s notes, as follows:

EUR87m class A notes (ISIN: XS0276638938): affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Negative Outlook

EUR118.9m class B notes (ISIN: XS0276639407): affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Negative Outlook

EUR45m class C notes (ISIN: XS0276640082): affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Negative Outlook

EUR49.3m class D notes (ISIN: XS0276640595): affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Negative Outlook

EUR58m class E notes (ISIN: XS0276640835): affirmed at ‘CCsf’; assigned Recovery Estimate (RR) of ‘RE0%’

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations reflect the stable portfolio performance since the previous rating action in July 2012. All realized losses have been absorbed by the synthetic excess spread (SXS), hence no losses have been written against the notes. Further, the shares of Spanish and Italian assets have reduced to 15% and 2% respectively, from 20.2% and 3.3% at the previous review, which the agency regards as positive given the current economic conditions in both countries. Additionally, the agency notes that the short remaining term until scheduled maturity in December 2013 limits the potential risk horizon.

The pool composition has remained largely unchanged from the last review. The lowest-rated bucket that comprises assets rated at or below ‘iCCC+’ rated according to Deutsche Bank’s (DB) internal rating scale remains at a relatively high level around 10%. However, this share has been rather stable since March 2011.

Fitch applied its portfolio credit model (PCM) to assess the credit quality of the portfolio. For this reason, the agency mapped the originator’s internal ratings to Fitch’s one-year probability of defaults by using DB’s rating migration tables. Additionally, the agency applied additional stress to obligor groups larger than 0.50% of the current pool and to Spanish assets from the real estate and construction industries. In the agency’s view, the available credit enhancement including the synthetic excess spread is sufficient to provide for the expected defaults in the respective rating scenarios.

The replenishing period can continue until the scheduled maturity date of 27 December 2013 unless terminated earlier for performance reasons. During this period, no additional credit enhancement can build up. Additionally, during the replenishing period the share of Spanish and Italian assets can increase to 24% and 12%, respectively, of the total outstanding pool balance. These weaknesses of the transaction are reflected in the Negative Outlook on all the notes rated above ‘CCC’.

Despite the relatively high share of the lowest-rated bucket, Fitch notes that all realised losses have been covered by SXS to date. Accordingly, the rated notes have not incurred any losses. Fitch regards the SXS mechanism as a strength of the securitisation since the SXS references the initial pool balance and the year in which the credit events have occurred. Due to these features, the SXS is a fixed amount per year and is not dependent on work-out timing. Despite the strong SXS mechanism, only 25.6% of the total defaulted assets have been liquidated to date. As more defaulted assets are liquidated, the SXS may be insufficient to provide for all additional realised losses.

Fitch assigned a Recovery Estimate (RE) to the ‘CCsf’-rated class E note. REs are forward-looking, taking into account Fitch’s expectations for principal repayments on distressed structured finance securities rated ‘CCCsf’ or below.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The portfolio is vulnerable to defaults of obligors primarily from Spain and Italy due to the stressed environment in these countries. The agency notes that the majority of the lower-rated assets stems from Spain. However, the agency notes that the share of both countries has been reduced in the total portfolio. Further, the agency applied additional stress to such assets in its credit analysis.

The transaction is a partially funded synthetic collateralised debt obligation (CDO) referencing a portfolio of loans, revolving credit facilities and other payment claims to SMEs based predominantly in Germany, but also in Spain and Italy. The debt instruments were originated by Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Stable/F1+) and its Spanish and Italian subsidiaries.