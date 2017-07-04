(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Nationale
Immobiliere's (SNI) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F1+'.
Fitch classifies SNI as a credit-linked entity under its
public-sector entity
rating criteria, due to its 99.99% ownership by Caisse des
Depots et
Consignations (CDC; AA/Stable/F1+), its strategic and financial
integration with
CDC, and its key role for CDC and France in the supply of rented
social housing.
The rating differential - one notch lower than CDC's ratings -
takes into
account that SNI's intermediate housing activity does not
benefit from the same
institutional support as does social housing activity.
Fitch only rates SNI's consolidated division, which focuses on
intermediate
housing and excludes the core social housing division that
comprises social
housing entities (SHEs), among others. The consolidated division
and the social
housing division represent 45.6% and 54.4%, respectively, of SNI
group's total
stock.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status (Midrange)
Fully consolidated within CDC, SNI is a semi-public company that
is fully
controlled by CDC. Social and intermediate housing developments
run by SNI are
part of CDC's medium-term strategic plan. Every year, a letter
of objectives is
addressed to SNI Group's CEO to define the policy guidelines,
with a strategic
and financial plan that establishes shareholder action for the
coming year.
Strategic Importance (Midrange)
As CDC's general housing subsidiary, SNI is France's largest
social landlord and
aims to build 100,000 units over 2015-2021. SNI Group plays a
strategic role for
the French State through the stimulus package of intermediate
housing, which is
structured in three investment vehicles. The number of units
managed by SNI
Group would reach 398,950 in 2026 compared with 348,725 units at
end-2016.
Control (Midrange)
CDC applies its prudential model to SNI, implying tight control.
This implies
detailed information reporting to CDC, on a quarterly basis for
debt and
liquidity. CDC's CEO is the chair of SNI Group supervisory
board, while SNI
Group's CEO is a member of CDC's management committee.
Integration (Stronger)
As a shareholder, CDC receives dividends from SNI. The medium-
and long-term
plan is based on support from CDC, which will translate into an
equity increase
of EUR900 million over 2016-2021. This equity increase will be
realised in cash
and dividend restraint. To this end, CDC carried out a capital
increase of
EUR400 million in May 2017. Fitch believes that in case of need,
CDC would be
able to provide SNI with further support.
SNI's liquidity is sound, underpinned by strong and predictable
cash flows from
a recurring rental business. Excluding ADOMA, (SNI's subsidiary
which is
dedicated to emergency housing) 68% of SNI's rents come from
public-sector
tenants (with or without a housing reservation agreement). About
80% of the
total housing reservation agreements are long-term (exceeding
five years).
Typical rental leases with third parties are for three, six or
nine years, and
are renewable. This constitutes a strong security against the
cyclical
fluctuations of the housing rental market and global real estate
prices, in
Fitch's view.
Including ADOMA, 85% of SNI's tenants are associated with the
organisation's
public interest mission. At end-2016, 7.1% of SNI's aggregate
housing rents were
composed of individual housing benefits paid directly by the
French State to
SNI. Fitch judges that the cash flow of SNI Group's consolidated
division
(EUR204 million) in 2020 should be sufficient to cover debt
repayment (EUR175.4
million).
In 2026, SNI expects to comply with the gearing (net
debt-to-equity excluding
swaps) set out in CDC's financial objectives (below 2.0x), with
net debt of
EUR3.9 billion (EUR3 billion expected at end-2017). In common
with other
property companies, SNI Group's consolidated division post high
and stable
leverage with a gearing ratio, which would reach 1.6x at
end-2017 (2016: 1.9x)
and net debt, which would represent 5.5x net turnover in 2017
(net rental income
plus other revenues; 2016: 5.6x). Fitch estimates that the debt
weighted on the
value of fixed assets would remain stable, with a loan-to-value
ratio of 43% at
end-2017 (44% at end-2016).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating action on CDC would lead to a similar action on SNI. A
weakening of the
state's institutional and financial support to the affordable
housing sector -
which Fitch views as unlikely at present - may result in
negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
