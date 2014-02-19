Fitch Affirms Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's IFS at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its core Spanish subsidiary Reale Seguros Generales's (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the group's improved profitability in 1H13, with a pre-tax profit at EUR95m, compared with EUR61m in 1H12, due to a stronger contribution from the Italian business, while Spanish insurance operations continued to provide a positive contribution to the RMA group's earnings. The affirmation also reflects Fitch's expectation that RMA will report improved underwriting results, strong capitalisation and net profitability in 2013. RMA's rating is also underpinned by Reale Seguros's resilience to challenging market conditions in Spain. The Negative Outlook solely reflects RMA's and Reale Seguros's large exposure to the eurozone through their holdings of Italian and Spanish sovereign and bank debt. Group ratings are capped by the rating of Italy (BBB+/Negative). RMA's consolidated non-life combined ratio was 93% at end-1H13, a strong improvement from 109% in 1H12, when the underwriting result was negatively impacted by an earthquake in Italy. Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent, with a low exposure to risky assets and well-diversified investments. However, the investment portfolio continues to be negatively affected by its large exposure to Italian sovereign debt (EUR4.3bn or 2.3x consolidated shareholders' funds), a common feature of Italian insurers. In addition, 10% of group investments are allocated to real estate, comprising properties in Italy and Spain. These properties are in prime locations but there is negative pressure on both residential and commercial properties stemming from the challenging operating environment in these countries. Liquidity and earnings generated by these investments could therefore deteriorate rapidly if adverse market conditions persist, particularly in Italy. Fitch continues to view RMA's diversification into the Spanish market through Reale Seguros as a positive rating factor. The company has been an important contributor to RMA's earnings since 2005. Real Seguros's rating is also supported by the company's profitable underwriting results, solid capitalisation and strong reserving policies, despite challenging operating conditions in the Spanish non-life insurance market. RATING SENSITIVITES An upgrade of RMA's rating is unlikely in the near term as the ratings are capped by the rating of Italy. A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade include the group's combined ratio deteriorating to above 105%, the consolidated regulatory solvency ratio falling below 150% (2012: 210%), and significant investment losses triggered by further deterioration in the Italian economy. Contacts: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.