Fitch Affirms Sony at 'BB-'; Revises Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sony Corpration's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Outlook: The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations of steady progress with restructuring. However, we believe that Sony's profitability, excluding Sony Financial Holdings (SFH), remains fragile and is subject to currency risks. Sony said that every JPY1 decline against the US dollar decreases operating profit by JPY3bn. The company's loss of technology leadership, the high competition in its key products and low profitability in the electronics business will continue to constrain the ratings. Profitability Improvement: Fitch believes that Sony's restructuring efforts should help stabilise its profitability at the current level. In 1H of the financial year ending 31 March 2015 (FYE15), profitability was enhanced by product mix improvement and headcount reductions and other streamlining measures implemented in the past 12 months. Excluding goodwill impairments, losses of the discontinuing PC business, profits from asset sales and insurance recoveries, ex-SFH operating EBIT was JPY139bn in 1HFYE15, against a loss of JPY52bn in 1HFYE14. Highly Competitive Markets: Fitch believes stiffer competition in Sony's key products will continue to constrain its margin recovery. Sony recently cut its TV and smartphone shipments forecasts yet again, following meaningful previous cuts in July. We expect Sony will continue to struggle to achieve the scale required for the smartphone business to be a success, given the intensifying competition in midrange to low-end from Chinese brands and increasingly commoditized high-end segments. For TV, we expect it will remain a challenge to achieve a significant margin improvement above breakeven, given the intense price competition. Weak Cash Generation: Fitch expects Sony's ex-SFH profitability will remain weak, and this will continue to constrain its cash generation. Though ex-SFH free cash flow (FCF) finally turned positive in FYE14, we expect its ex-SFH pre-dividend FCF to remain small in the next two to three years. However, Sony's decision to halt dividends until the completion of its restructuring and a recovery in its financial profile should protect from further deterioration in FCF and liquidity. Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Sony's liquidity to remain adequate. At end-September 2014, Sony had unrestricted cash of JPY456bn, compared with its debt due within one year of JPY232bn. The company also had unused credit facilities of JPY750bn at end-September 2014. The company continues to have good access to capital markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include (for Sony excluding SFH): - sustained negative operating EBIT margin (FYE14: -2.1%) - funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage sustained above 5.0x (FYE14: 7.6x) Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include (for Sony excluding SFH): - sustained operating EBIT margin above 1% - FFO-adjusted leverage is sustained below 4.5x LIST OF RATING ACTIONS: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B' 