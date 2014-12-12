Fitch Affirms South Africa at 'BBB'; Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlooks are Negative. The issue ratings on the senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed the common Country Ceiling of the Common Monetary Area of South Africa, Lesotho (BB-), Namibia (BBB-) and Swaziland (not rated) at 'A-', in line with South Africa's Country Ceiling. KEY RATING DRIVERS South Africa's 'BBB' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: Recent economic growth performance has been persistently weak relative to expectations, other emerging markets and the pre-global financial crisis period. GDP growth has averaged 2.5% in the five years to 2014 (1.3% in per capita terms), while GDP per capita is still below its 2010 level in US dollar terms. This has constrained the government's capacity to improve social conditions and stabilise the public finances. Fitch has revised down its GDP growth forecast to 1.5% in 2014 owing to adverse effects from strikes in the platinum and manufacturing sectors, electricity supply constraints, declining terms of trade, weak confidence and subdued global growth. We have also revised down forecasts for 2015 to 2.5% and 2016 to 3%. The authorities now estimate potential growth at 2.5% to 3%, compared with 3.5% pre-global financial crisis. The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in October 2014 signalled a tightening in fiscal policy despite weak growth. It recognised that much of the budget deficit is structural and the government can no longer delay consolidation until a cyclical recovery. The size of the tightening at 0.7% of GDP by 2016/17 (fiscal year ending March 2017, Fitch FY16) is moderate, but should be enough to stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio. The nominal non-interest expenditure ceiling (which the government has met since 2011/12, despite weaker GDP growth and higher inflation) was lowered and new tax measures will be announced in the 2015 budget, taking into account the proposals of the Davis Tax Committee. Forthcoming public wage negotiations will be an early test of the government's capacity to deliver on its targets. Fitch forecasts general government (national plus local government) debt to rise to 48% of GDP in FY14, up from 26% at end-2008, and above the 'BBB' median of 40%. We project the ratio to peak at around 50% in FY16. Central government deposits are around 5% of GDP, but committed guarantees to state-owned companies (mainly Eskom) are around 10% of projected FY16 GDP. South Africa has a large current account deficit (CAD), which Fitch forecasts at 5.4% of GDP in 2014 and 4.8% in 2015, helped by the drop in oil prices. The CAD exposes the country to shifts in global liquidity and risk sentiment. However, Fitch views the risk of a 'sudden stop' of capital inflows as unlikely, while the floating exchange rate and low levels of foreign currency debt provide a buffer against a crisis situation. Net external debt is rising and we forecast it at 14% of GDP at end-2014, up from 0% in 2009, and above the 'BBB' range median of 5%. Inflation was above the top of the central bank's 3%-6% target for five months this year and averaged 5.4% in the five years to 2014, above the 'BBB' median. However, lower food and energy prices should lead to a fall in inflation next year, easing the interest rate dilemma facing the monetary policy committee. The central bank retains credibility in the markets and the inflation target forms an effective nominal anchor. Standards of governance and the business climate are stronger than the 'BBB' median according to World Bank indicators. The banking system is well capitalised and has a standalone investment grade rating. Deep local capital markets enhance fiscal financing flexibility. The structure of government debt is favourable, with some 91% denominated in local currency and an average maturity of 12 years (including Treasury bills), although 22% of domestic debt is inflation indexed and 37% is held by non-residents. In Fitch's view, structural reforms such as those identified in the National Development Plan (NDP) are necessary to raise growth. In August the government published its Medium-Term Strategic Framework, which is a detailed five-year plan and priorities for the first phase of implementation of the NDP. However, implementation will require sustained political will and improvements in administrative capacity. The NDP's goal of increasing GDP growth to 5% looks difficult and distant. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings: - Weak GDP growth and a failure to boost growth potential, for example if there are only modest structural reforms or policy measures that damage the investment climate. - Failure to reduce the budget deficit and stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio. - Failure to narrow the CAD. The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook include: - An improvement in growth prospects, for example bolstered by the successful implementation of structural reforms in the NDP. - A reduction in the budget and current account deficits. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the South African Reserve Bank is committed to maintaining inflation within or close to its 3%-6% inflation target and would act as required to fulfil its mandate. The agency's fiscal projections are based on the assumption that the government will broadly stick to its budget deficit plans set out in the October 2014 MTBPS. Fitch assumes there is no severe and sustained fall in South Africa's terms of trade. In November 2014, Statistics South Africa revised up its estimates of the level of GDP as it moved the based year to 2010 from 2005 and introduced 2008 System of National Accounts standards, in line with international best practice. This had the effect of increasing the level of GDP by 4.4% in 2013. Fitch assumes a similar level shift in 2014 and in the forecast period. Contact: Primary Analyst Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Carmen Altenkirch Director +44 20 3530 1511 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1697, Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: South African MTBPS Highlights Growth, Fiscal Challenges here Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.